Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé Test Review

Is the turbocharged, six-cylinder, 449-hp, mild-hybrid Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 all the sports car you need? We took it around town, then headed to the hills and beyond.

Bright yellow and glistening in the morning sun after an early shower, the AMG CLE 53 looked stunning. Swooping silhouette, large 20-inch wheels, and dark chrome badging—quite a sight to behold. It looks exciting standing still and, yes, the driver appeal box is checked at the very first glance. It just looks like a proper sports car. Let’s find out just how accurate that description is.

The CLE is, of course, the replacement model for a fleet of Mercedes cars; from the C- and E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet to the SLC, even. Available in drop-top and fixed-head forms, the former of which is here as the CLE 300, while the latter is this, the 53 4MATIC+ Coupé from the house of Aufrecht and Melcher in Großaspach, now in Affalterbach.

There is a lot going on in the line-up, understandably so. It is the coolest two-door sports car from Mercedes-AMG below the more focused (and much more expensive) GT 63 Coupé. Yet it slots in perfectly between the two BMWs… wait. What? Yes, at Rs 1.28 crore (post GST reform, ex-showroom) the CLE 53’s closest competitor is the BMW M4. However, in India, that’s available only as the 510-hp Competition M xDrive (Rs 1.52 crore) and the more potent CS (550 hp, Rs 1.79 crore). No 480-hp M4 on offer. But there is a 374-hp BMW M340i xDrive with six cylinders and four doors at Rs 74 lakh. So, you see? The CLE 53 is purposefully plonked smack dab in the middle of the arena with a considerable margin on either side. Smart!

It’s not just about how it looks although that is a considerable part of the appeal. The bright yellow shade and Ford Mustang-like silhouette draw one in. The 20-inch unique spider-web AMG light alloy wheels with a wider track and mixed rubber add to the appeal. Other packages, which are options in other markets, including the AMG Dynamic Plus, Night, and Styling packages, are part of the test car we received. They add some outstanding contrast with the piano black accents on the front air-dam, the wheel-arch accents, the side-skirts, the rear lip spoiler, and the diffuser housing the set of twin tail-pipes on either side.

Inside is where things get more interesting. The AMG Performance seats are perforated with heating and ventilation among multiple power adjustments, and have red contrast stitching. The coated carbon finish on the centre console and storage cover looks elegant and classy, while the steering wheel is straight from the AMG SL—complete with the carbon and Alcantara finish along with the dials—all of which further the driver appeal. The steering lock ratio is also identical to that of the SL 55 we tested some time ago.

The instrument binnacle is all-digital, and the head-up display is unique, too, showing not just the speed but also parking assistance and navigation, among other info. There is a centre touchscreen with a host of options and controls, a glass roof with a powered sunblind, and a lot more kit, but it feels essential and not overwhelming. To some, it may even seem a little basic. But that’s just the point. It’s a sports car. And a no-nonsense one at that.