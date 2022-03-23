Maserati Grecale makes Global Debut

Maserati have introduced the all-new Maserati Grecale will be available with a traditional internal combustion engine, a hybrid powertrain, and, in approximately a year, the Maserati Grcale will be the company’s first all-electric SUV.

Maserati have unveiled the long-awaited Grecale SUV for international markets. The SUV will be available with mild-hybrid and V6 petrol engines. It will also have an all-electric Grecale Folgore model in the future — Maserati’s first electric SUV. With flowing curves and rounded body panels, the Grecale is elegantly crafted. It has a sharply styled front end with a grille that looks like it belongs on a Maserati MC20 sports vehicle. It’ll come in three different colours, each with its own unique paint shade.

The painting on the Modena is made out of three layers, each of which glows differently depending on the illumination. Similarly, blue mica chips can be seen in the Trofeo’s bright yellow tint.



The Maserati Grecale has a dual-screen arrangement on the inside, with a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system and an 8.8-inch panel for HVAC controls below it. A fully digital driver’s display and a second screen for the rear passengers are also included. Even the clock on the dash is digital. The in-car experience is controlled by Maserati Connect, the latest infotainment system, and the Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system.





The Grecale will come with three powertrain options: a 300 hp mild-hybrid petrol engine, a 330 hp mild-hybrid petrol engine, and a non-hybrid V6 petrol engine with 530 hp of power. The Grecale Trofeo, powered by a V6 engine, accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 285 km/h.

The Maserati Grecale will be available for purchase in a number of European countries soon, but it may be some time before the SUV reaches our shores. It’ll most likely be imported as a fully assembled item (CBU)

Read More: 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid to reach India in April

Story by: Kurt Morris