Mahindra Thar Roxx Review — Definition of an SUV

With the Thar, we feel Mahindra defined the sport utility vehicle (SUV) well, but the Mahindra Thar Roxx appears to have what it takes to define it perfectly, even from a practical angle. We find out in Kochi.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The lack of two more doors was all that kept off-road enthusiasts with a family and budget for only one car from buying the Thar. With the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the manufacturer aims to set that straight, cater to those enthusiasts and even take a huge bite into the current market that is ruled by SUVs that have limited off-roading ability. On paper, the Roxx has what it takes to be a perfect SUV in this segment. Adequately intrigued, we spent a few hours behind its wheel on the recent Independence Day, driving around the bustling, warm, and humid metropolis of Kochi.

The wheelbase has increased by 400 millimetres as compared to the Thar and the Roxx is barely half a metre longer overall (443 mm, to be precise). While the iconic silhouette is largely untouched, Pratap Bose and team have significantly reworked many exterior elements, resulting in a design that has polarised opinion on social media. The choice of 19-inch wheels was excellent because it fills out the wheel-arches nicely and the new LED light signatures look tasteful. Although I was sceptical at first, having seen the car in person, it felt like the split design for the C-pillar adds to the uniqueness of the Roxx. Like most people, I associate the front of a car with its face and while Mahindra’s choice to move away from the Jeep-inspired grille is crucial in giving the Roxx its own identity, the new “six-pack grille” makes the front end the least attractive side of this new SUV.

When reaching for the door, I felt pull-out type door-handles would have been a nice touch. Inside the cabin, Mahindra have turned things around completely. A dual-tone interior that is largely white adds to the sense of space inside the car but our feelings about the white interior are mixed at this point, primarily because of how maintenance-intensive it is going to be. However, we are certain that the levels of quality and fit-and-finish have improved by leaps and bounds. Almost every surface in the car felt premium to touch because they have been generous with soft-touch plastic and leatherette. Running boards along the sides and grab-handles for each entry added to the ease of ingress; everything felt well-built and sturdy.

Once inside, we were most grateful for the powerful air-conditioner and the ventilated seats, a useful combination in tropical regions. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable, the arm-rest can be moved back and forth, and there is a dead pedal; so, ergonomically very sound. The seating position is comfortable and commanding, offering a sight-line that places the ends of that muscular bonnet within one’s field of view. Room for the head, shoulders, knees, and legs in the second row is adequate, even for someone who is slightly more than six feet tall but long journeys may take a toll due to the lack of under-thigh support. Since there is adjustment for recline, an agreeable position should not be difficult to find. The rear a-c vents are thoughtful additions and there is a panoramic sunroof for those who desire it but not much in terms of storage, even for a water bottle. The boot is capable of swallowing a small family’s luggage with ease, plus the second row can be folded flat for more volume. Useful.

The driver’s console is all-digital and lives up to expectations. The touchscreen of the new infotainment system is the same size but our experience with it was not the best. There is no wireless Apple CarPlay and my experience of answering calls over Bluetooth was not worth writing home about. The console seemed reluctant to connect to Android Auto, too, so was unable to explore the Harman-Kardon sound system. Could be a one-off glitch. In addition to a 360-degree camera, this Roxx also allows one to see what lies under the car, a system with potential that could be refined further.

Engine choices include both petrol and diesel with two states of tune each. One can also choose between a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission along with rear-wheel drive only or the proper four-wheel drive. Do note that four-wheel drive is limited to four variants and all of them use diesel engines. We spent all our time driving the latest generation of the 2.2-litre, common rail direct injection, mHawk turbo-diesel mated to the automatic with power being sent to all four wheels, the absolute top end. Did not take long to convince us that it was the combination to have.

It develops 175 hp at 3,500 rpm and 370 Nm of full-fat torque that makes its presence felt between 1,500 and 3,000 rpm. The Roxx is eager to get moving even without throttle input and fully capable of launching with intent. There is a sense of power when this thing gets moving. Torque flows in a steady and powerful wave and the Roxx’s passage through time and space is a mere product of surfing that wave effortlessly. Gear-shifts were barely noticeable and, at city speeds, it did not even ask for anything more than 1,500 rpm. One expects a compromise when using a capable off-roader on the road but Mahindra have outdone themselves on that front. The levels of noise, vibration, and harshness inside the cabin were as good as, if not better than, some of the popular SUV choices in this segment. The engine was barely audible and the Roxx was composed when driven fast. Which is a bonus for an SUV with such off-road potential.

Mahindra said that the ladder-on-frame has been upgraded to be lightweight and stiff. They also said that the weight is evenly distributed. Suspension is managed by double wishbones at the front and penta-link units at the rear mounted on a solid axle which is different from the Thar’s. Mahindra claim that they have used a Watt’s linkage to reduce lateral movement at the rear axle. Meanwhile, Frequency Dependent Damping and Multi Tuning Valve-Concentric Land are supposed to improve ride quality, both features we have seen in other Mahindra SUVs previously. On the road, it translates into significantly lower levels of body-roll round corners and composed behaviour at high speed. The damping is controlled but the suspension is set up on the firmer side. The MRF Wanderer tyres proved their mettle by absorbing a considerable amount of shock. Overall, it is not as comfortable as some of the road cars one may be used to but the Roxx offers a superb balance between usability in town and off-road capability. However, driving over poor surfaces over a long distance may cause some fatigue. Their claims about improving the steering mechanism hold true because the Roxx has great feel at the steering wheel and encourages one to enjoy the drive.

Since we did not have as much time as we would have liked with the Roxx, we were not able to test it much off road. We will save that for a follow-up test later. The off-road kit on offer includes hill ascent control, electronic locking differential, and terrain and driving modes. They also have something called the “Intelliturn” which is supposed to make tight off-road manoeuvres easier by braking the inner rear wheel when the car is in “4 Low” mode. All things that we look forward to checking out when we get the Roxx for an off-road test.

With the ability to transport more people comes a commitment to safety as well. They are offering six airbags as standard across the range along with 35-plus features in addition to ADAS Level Two.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s price starts from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a bit more than Rs 1 lakh over the Thar. Good pricing for such a package but Mahindra are yet to reveal the cost of the four-wheel-drive models. We drove the top-end 4WD and we expect it to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 21 lakh.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is a product that has the potential to disrupt the SUV market as we know it. If launched earlier, it may have been the benchmark and many modern “SUVs” may have been called crossovers today. With its off-road ability, refinement, and practicality, the Roxx is impossible to ignore in a segment that is largely populated by cars with barely any off-roading ability. This proper SUV blends practicality and capability into a compelling package that may very well transform it into an icon that could re-define the SUV as we know it. Off the top of my head, I feel the Roxx will appeal to Thar owners who want more space, those considering the Scorpio-N or the XUV700, weekend adventurers with the budget for one car and those who want something with a powerful, go-anywhere, do-anything road presence. While Mahindra may have to make peace with the first two categories, the last two are aimed right at their competition who have more than enough reason to be worried.

