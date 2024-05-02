Mahindra XUV 3XO Test Review – Distilled Essence of XUV

The all-new Mahindra XUV 3XO aims to disrupt the bustling compact SUV segment with features buyers want at price-points hitherto unmatched. We drive it from its home in Nashik to our home in Pune.

The plan was clear. The Mahindra XUV 3XO aims to be a modernised and smaller but just as uncompromising take on the larger XUV 700. As such, there are cues and there are renewed views where things matter—what one sees and what one feels.

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO is a distinct member of the “XUV” portfolio. Heck, it looks like they baked the older one till the molten ends led to smoother edges and a more fluid and flowing appearance. It looks like a smaller XUV 500 while identifying as the replacement for the XUV 300. And there is the same gene evidently present as the larger XUV 700; plus some hardware and software to go along—the Bosch safety suite, for example.

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO looks take it forward into the future and turn heads—a big part of the job done, with some substance in the form of a long equipment list and vastly improved ride quality. With free rein for the drive, no destination, car-sharing, or areas off-limits, we decided to head back through the hills and dales passing through the city and then some towns and countryside—and many unfinished roads—along the way.

The exterior highlights are the new face with a bolder grille and new headlamps—stacked within ‘C’-shaped daytime LED signatures. The side profile, too, looks similar to its predecessor’s save for a little ironing along the way. The car measures a bit different, though. It’s 3,990 millimetres long, and 1,821 mm wide but is now 1,647 mm high, with the same 2.6-metre wheelbase. Our car is the top-spec AX7L trim with a contrast roof colour and a panoramic sunroof. The wheels are now 17-inchers with 215/55 rubber—marking the XUV out as a higher-standard offering. Mahindra knew what they wanted. All four disc brakes are standard as well. Oh, and the powertrain is the TGDI, or turbocharged gasoline (petrol) direct injection, engine with new Aisin six-speed automatic; but more on that later.

The big changes inside the Mahindra XUV 3XO are evident as soon as the door is opened to get in; and from the way it shuts. The material quality and level of finish have shot up exponentially. There is soft-touch dark grey material on the door panels and dashboard with a white fabric headliner and plush leatherette upholstery, with a diamond-like pattern and perforations. The room is good and ergonomics are commendable well-sorted, however, the seat seems to have been designed for smaller and, ahem, less girth-y folk, with the side bolsters and the thigh support leaving me wanting for more. Nevertheless, the wheel can be adjusted into a comfortable position and visibility is excellent. The view from the commanding seat height—even with the seat height at its lowest—is appreciable and allows a particularly wide field of vision. Room is good and the cabin feels quite spacious.

At the back, there is plenty of room for two large occupants or even three average-sized folk. The rear roof section has been scooped out for added head-room. The rear seat-back is a 60:40 split-folding piece which helps enhance versatility and storage room as well. Speaking of, the boot is now 364 litres (up to the upper edge of the seat) and rather deep as well—enough for a family’s baggage for a week away, they say.

The engine here is the “mStallion” 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol with 130 hp and 230 Nm, with up to 250 Nm of torque on tap using an overboost function. The six-speed automatic works well and it can get a move on in a hurry. The power delivery is nice and linear and there is a lovely engine note to go with it too. The rush from 30 to 80 km/h is particularly brisk—the most important for city use as well as highway overtaking scenarios. The ride is brilliant as well. Oh, yes.

