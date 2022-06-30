Mahindra Scorpio-N Need To Know

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol model and Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model.

The Scorpio-N has finally been introduced by Mahindra in India, with prices beginning at 11.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom). Mahindra published the full cost for the 4×2 manual SUV models on July 21, 2022, despite having previously stated that it will do so on July 21 for the automatic and 4×4 variants. The maximum price for the Mahindra Scorpio-N is 19.49 Lakh (Ex-Showroom). Mahindra added that these are the SUV’s introductory prices and are only valid for the first 25,000 reservations.



Design

​​The Scorpio is still a recognisable marque in the SUV market, and the most recent model seeks to stay as true to the original as possible with a tough posture, butch proportions, and an entirely fresh design language. The body of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N adheres to the Indian automaker’s new design aesthetic. The new design, however somewhat different from the previous iterations, still maintains the SUV’s butch appearance.

The boldface and high bonnet go well with the new appearance. The entire appearance is complemented by the upright boot lid and x-mas-style tail lamps on the rear fascia. In comparison to the present Scorpio, the Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider, and has a 70 mm longer wheelbase. The Scorpio now stands 138 mm shorter than before, yet it still has a 187 mm ground clearance.



Cabin

With significant interior changes, the Mahindra Scorpio-cabin N’s has undergone a total transformation. Everything has changed, including the technology and cabin architecture as well as the seating arrangement. Additionally, the characteristics of this new Scorpio may be something to anticipate based on comparisons to the XUV700. It gets a coffee-black theme throughout the interiors





Features

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a sizable touchscreen infotainment system with the AdrenoX user interface and linked car technology as part of its feature set. It will have features including push-button start/stop, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a Sony 3D sound system, and driver drowsiness detection.

A twin-pod instrument console with a larger MID unit in the middle is also added. Various driving settings for the SUV are also available, including asphalt, snow, mud, and desert settings. Other features include a wireless phone charger, numerous driving modes, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, roof-mounted speakers, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Powertrain

Engine options for the Scorpio N include 2.2- and 2-liter turbo-petrol units. The SUV has a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine with 200 hp and 380 Nm. The 132 hp diesel engine will power the base models, while the 175 hp engine with an optional 4WD will power the top-end models. There won’t be a petrol model available with 4WD. The 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions will be available for both engines.

Beginning on July 30, customers can make reservations for the same; however, deliveries won’t start until the holiday season. Beginning on July 5 in 30 Tier I cities, test drives will spread over the remainder of the nation by July 15, 2022. The brand-new Mahindra Scorpio-N outperforms the previous model by a wide margin. For superior off-roading capabilities, the Scorpio-N is built on a ladder-frame basis, unlike the majority of SUVs in this market. Stay tuned for our detailed review coming up in the July issue of Car India Magazine

Story by Kurt Morris

