Volkswagen and Mahindra have teamed up to investigate MEB electric components

Mahindra plans to include MEB electric components such as electric motors, battery system components, and battery cells in its “Born Electric Platform.”

Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen are looking into using MEB electric components in Mahindra’s new “Born Electric Platform.” “. Both sides announced today that on May 18th, they signed a Partnering Agreement to assess the breadth of their collaboration. Mahindra plans to equip its “Born Electric Platform” with solar panels “electric components from MEB, including electric motors, battery system components, and battery cells The Partnering Agreement assesses the scope of collaboration and specifies both contractual and non-binding guidelines for the evaluation phase. The binding supply agreement will be negotiated in a productive and legally compliant manner, with a goal of completing it by the end of 2022.



The MEB electric platform and its components were designed as an open vehicle platform to allow automobile manufacturers to swiftly and cost-effectively expand their electrified vehicle offering. The two firms have a common goal of electrifying the Indian automobile market, which is one of the world’s most important growing markets and a crucial component in the worldwide decarbonisation of the mobility sector.



Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, stated, “Mahindra is a pioneer in the electric mobility space in India and a great partner for our MEB Electric Platform. Together with Mahindra, we want to contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with enormous growth potential and high relevance for climate protection. It’s another proof point that the MEB is both technologically state of the art and highly competitive in terms of cost. The MEB is thus progressively developing into the leading open platform for e-mobility, generating significant volume and economies of scale. That’s crucial for every company in the EV world and the key to competitive solutions for our customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated: “We are very pleased to have Volkswagen, a significant global investor in the electric mobility space, as a strategic partner in achieving our ambitious Born Electric Vison. The complementarity of their extensive technology, innovation, and vertical integration in supply chains, will provide a framework to develop our next gen “Born Electric Platform”, to be revealed soon in Oxfordshire UK. Our teams across India, UK and Detroit are passionately creating a breath-taking future.”

With over 3 million automobiles sold every year, India is one of the top five automotive markets in the world. The market might reach 5 million automobiles by 2030, according to current projections. Vehicles with diesel or petrol engines have dominated the market so far.

India, on the other hand, agreed to register solely zero-emission passenger cars and vans beginning in 2035 at the Glasgow Climate Summit in 2021. As a result, in the coming years, the electrification of the passenger automobile category is projected to acquire substantial traction. According to industry experts, by 2030, more than half of all new vehicles will be totally electric.

Also Read: Mahindra EVs To Make Their Concept Debut This July

Story by Kurt Morris