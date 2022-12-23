Lexus LX 500d Launched

Lexus have launched the LX 500d for a sticker price of Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom) and the deliveries are expected to commence by January 2023.



The company will showcase the LX 500d alongside the new RX at the Auto Expo next month in New Delhi. Under the hood is a 3.3-litre, twin-turbo, V6 diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automated transmission that puts a good 309 hp and 700 Nm of torque, all this power is sent to all the wheels via an all-wheel drive system. It has a top speed of 210 km/h and does a 0-100 km/h sprint in just eight seconds. The car has multiple drive modes – Normal, Eco, Sport S, Sport S+ and Custom.



The Lexus LX 500d is 5100 mm long, 1990 mm wide, and 1885 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2850 mm. It has a ground clearance of 210 mm, a boot capacity of 174 litres, and runs on 20-inch aluminium wheels (optional 22-inch). Suspension duties are done by a double wishbone setup at the front and a multi-link unit at the rear. Brakes bite on ventilated discs for all the tyres.



Interior features include a 10-way powered driver’s seat with lumbar support, ventilated seats for the front and second row with heating function, 8.0-inch MID, coloured head-up display, wireless charger, ambient lighting, four-zone independent temperature control, fingerprint authentication, panoramic view monitor, dual screen layout consisting a 7.0-inch screen as temperature control system and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen to name a few.



The car will take on the likes of the Mercedes Mybach GLS 600 and the new Range Rover to name a few.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Rayo Racing Takes Over Volkswagen Motorsport Activities