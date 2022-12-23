Rayo Racing Takes Over Volkswagen Motorsport Activities

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (Volkswagen Motorsport India) have announced the handing over of its Motorsport operations to Rayo Racing (RR Motorsport) effective from January 1, 2023. Rayo Racing (RR Motorsport) is an established name within Indian Motorsports and has been a long-standing partner for Volkswagen Motorsport India. The transition from Volkswagen Motorsport India to Rayo Racing is due to the lifecycle completion of the Polo and Vento models in India.



Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Volkswagen Motorsport India has made a tremendous mark in the country, and we are proud of the 12 years of contribution that we have made to the motor sporting culture of India. We are going through a transformative phase and therefore are consolidating our strengths for catering to the evolving needs of our customers. All the employees who were part of Volkswagen Motorsport India have been reassigned opportunities within the Group. We are delighted to hand over the operations of our Motorsport business to Rayo Racing, who will continue to cater to the enthusiastic customers seamlessly.”

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “Volkswagen Motorsport has played a significant role in uplifting motorsport in India by training and creating aspiration among amateur drivers towards this sport. With the handover of the Motorsport business to Rayo Racing, we are confident that the team will continue to deliver the same enthusiasm and customer experience. Rayo Racing has been our long-standing partner and is capable of providing the expertise, ethos and necessary support.”