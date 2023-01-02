Kia Chalk Up Eight Lakh Sales in 41 Months

Kia India clocked cumulative sales of 3,36,619 units in CY2022, registering a growth of 47.7 per cent over CY2021.





Kia India’s domestic dispatches stood at 2,54,556 units, reporting 40.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth and export dispatches at 82,063 units in CY2022. Healthy growth in sales propelled the brand to achieve eight lakh cumulative sales since the start of its sales operation in Aug ’19. Kia India registered 15,184 unit sales in the domestic market in Dec ’22 with 94.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Kia India mark CY2022 as a milestone year as the brand registers its highest export figure of 82,063 units. In the domestic market, the Seltos has crossed a milestone of selling one lakh units in a single year. The Seltos registered sales of 1,01,569 units in CY2022, and the Sonet reported a sales of 86,251 units in the same year. The Carens registered 62,756-unit sales, the Carnival, and the EV6 added 3,550 and 430 units, respectively.

Commenting on Kia’s robust performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “CY 2022 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India in more ways than one, fuelled by the unconditional and unflinching love and support from the Indian buyers. Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, COVID-induced supply chain obstructions and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country. It is a matter of great pride that Kia products are not only disrupting their respective segments in India but also creating waves and ever-growing demand in the international markets.”

Brar further added, “Our unwavering commitment to Indian customers resulted in a remarkable year for all of us. The outlook for 2023 is bright and it will be our endeavour to continue to focus on the ever-changing needs of our evolved customers and to bring to them our new-age mobility solutions.”

The CY2022 has been a remarkable year for Kia India as the company witnessed several milestone moments, which included the brand kickstarting its EV journey in India with the launch of its flagship EV model, the EV6. The brand completed three years of operations in India and made the year memorable with 6.22 lakh units of domestic sales and 1.78 lakh units of export since inception. Kia also topped FADA’s Dealer Satisfaction Study during the year, clinching the title for three years in a row.

Moreover, the brand contributed towards building a fast-charging EV infrastructure in the country by installing India’s first and fastest ‘240kWh’ charger for promoting green technology. Kia India also announced their certified pre-owned (CPO) business to meet the demand for growing personal mobility in the country with 30-plus outlets at the end of 2022.

Story: Sumesh Soman

