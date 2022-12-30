Toyota Innova Hycross Launched

Toyota have announced the prices for their new Innova Hycross, the base variant starts at Rs 18.30 lakh and the top variant goes up to Rs 28.97 lakh. Bookings can be made on the official website or the dealership with a token amount of Rs 50,000.



Innova Hycross Petrol G 7S: Rs 18.30 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol G 8S: Rs 18.35 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol GX 7S: Rs 19.15 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol GX 8S: Rs 19.20 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid VX 7S: Rs 24.01 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid VX 8S: Rs 24.06 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid ZX 7S: Rs 28.33 lakh

Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid ZX(O) 7S: Rs 28.97 lakh

The Toyota Innova HyCross will be available with two variants across different grades. The petrol-only models come in the G-SLF and GX variants, with a choice of either seven or eight seats. The hybrid gets three variants; VX, ZX and ZX (O), with the VX offering a choice of seven or eight seats. The Toyota Innova HyCross sports an SUV-focused appearance with a pronounced front grille and muscular bumper. The design of LED headlamps are sleeker now. The MPV has a new look, 18-inch wheels, and a panoramic sunroof.



The MPV sports a black-and-chestnut themed interior. There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system backed by a nine-speaker JBL audio setup. On the inside, features include mood lighting, powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle also boasts of having a panoramic sunroof. The interior of the HyCross marks a complete departure from the Crysta. It gets a multi-layered dashboard with horizontal lines, and some elements like the steering wheel and semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID display are similar to the Voxy MPV sold abroad.



Paddle shifters, a rear retractable sunshade, an electrochromic inner rear view mirror (EC IRVM), and a power back door are some of the segment-first features. The Toyota Innova HyCross is built on a monocoque. The new Toyota Innova HyCross is 100 mm longer in wheelbase, 20 mm wider, and 20 mm longer than the Innova Crysta.



The Toyota Innova HyCross gets the TNGA M20A 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 174 hp at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The hybrid-spec engine makes 152 hp and 187 Nm and is paired with an 83-kW (113 hp) motor which produces 206 Nm of peak torque. The combined system output is 186 hp and it offers a claimed fuel-efficiency of 21.1 km/l.

For safety, the Toyota Innova HyCross is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of features. These include dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beam, lane change assist, blind-spot monitor, and electronic parking brake. It offers six airbags in the top trim, with standard Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), among several others.

Story: Sumesh Soman

