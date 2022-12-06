All-new Toyota Innova HyCross First Drive Review

The new Toyota Innova HyCross goes hybrid or the very first time while getting a good dose of premium at the same time. Plus, it makes the big change from the body-on-frame to a monocoque with front-wheel drive.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The new Toyota Innova HyCross was created to is a big step forward for Toyota and, with all-new construction, styling, equipment and powertrain, it is one indeed. Toyota are getting ‘Hy’ on hybrid and rightfully so. After all, they were the pioneers of production hybrid technology as we know it. They’ve offered the Prius in international markets long before they brought it to India. They have had the Camry Hybrid for a while and followed that up with the Vellfire premium van that makes one question the point of a limousine. And, now, they are bringing a hybrid replacement of a model that has won over a million hearts and changed the way India looked at MUVs. The Innova is as popular in intercity transport as sliced bread is on breakfast menus. It’s established an unrivalled and envious name and reputation for itself that even the number one carmaker figured if they can’t beat them, they’d join them.

The HyCross has huge boots to fill. So, they began with footprints—a larger physical one and a smaller carbon one. At 4,755 millimetres long on a 2,850-mm wheelbase, 100 mm longer than the Crysta’s, the HyCross is a longer, wider, and more muscular-looking car that blurs the lines between the Multi Utility Vehicle and the Sport Utility Vehicle even further. The new grille, headlights and split lower air-dam look sharp overall with the swoopy housing for the LED daytime light strip adding to the sharpness of the front face. The Innova HyCross gets some prominent creases on its side profile as well with chunky wheel-arches now housing 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 225/50 rubber on this ZX trim I’m driving. It also has the brilliant “Blackish Ageha Glass Flake” paint finish. The rising line lends a bold accent and flows into the tail-light clusters which are joined by a chrome strip across the tail-gate.

The interior is spacious and comfortable with an appreciated familiarity to the layout albeit with considerable enhancements over that of the Crysta’s. The dashboard gets a layered horizontal theme and the steering wheel packs phone and audio controls as well and semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch info-display. The cabin sports a black and dark chestnut-themed interior with a good mix of buttons, knobs, storage spaces and the 10.1-inch centre touchscreen. It is joined by advanced connectivity and has a nine-speaker JBL audio system. Also, there are two important additions—dual-zone climate control as well as front seat ventilation. More features include mood lighting, a powered tail-gate and a large sliding panoramic sunroof. The rear is a whole new story.

