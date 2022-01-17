Kia Carens Receives 7,738 Reservations in One Day

Kia Carens bookings have begun with a token amount of Rs 25,000. Kia’s three-row Carens is set to hit the market in February.

On the first day of bookings opening, the Kia Carens received 7,738 reservations. On 14 January, the South Korean car manufacturer started pre-bookings for prospective customers through the Kia India official website and via the company’s authorized dealerships by submitting a deposit of Rs 25,000. In December of last year, Kia revealed the Kia Carens, a three-row MPV, or “RV” as they call it, to India and the rest of the world. The Carens will be Kia’s fourth vehicle model in India.



The Kia Carens will be available in five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, with a variety of engine and seating configurations.



Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White are among the eight colour options for Carens.

The #KiaCarens finds harmony between nature & technology with its futuristic features. The Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus & Bacteria Protection ensures that your family always breathes safe. Booking starts in 1 day.#TheNextFromKia#FromADifferentWorld#MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) January 13, 2022





When it comes to the Carens, Kia refer to it as a recreational vehicle. However, it will essentially be a three-row, multi-purpose car with SUV-like styling. It would be the first Kia automobile in India to feature the company’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Kia’s new ‘Tiger Face design’ will be seen upfront, with sharp LED headlights and DRLs, toned bumpers, and dual-tone alloy wheels. LED tail-lights have been installed in the back, with an LED strip running the length of the boot.



The MPV boasts an all-new front face with sleek LED headlights and integrated DRLs, rather than the conventional “tiger-nose” front grille. A chrome line runs across the centre, and three-stack vertically positioned fog lamps and a chrome accent are added to the front bumper and massive air-intake grille. The car also gets LED lighting at the back, and it rides on sporty 16-inch alloy wheels.



A 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with next-generation Kia Connect, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, cabin surround 64-color ambient mood lighting, and smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection are also included in the vehicle. Multi-Drive Modes (Sport/Eco/Normal) with ambient mood lighting, second-row seat, one-touch easy electric tumble, and skylight sunroof are all available.



The car will be available with both petrol and diesel engines, as well as manual and automatic gearbox options.

The 115-hp Smartstream 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol, the 140-hp Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi turbo-petrol, and 115-hp 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel will be available as powertrain options for the Kia Carens. The choice of manual and automatic gearbox options: a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and a six-speed automatic will be on offer.

Story: Kurt Morris