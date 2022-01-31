Kia Carens Production Begins, Will be Launched in February

Kia India rolled out the first Kia Carens, from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. On the first day of bookings opening, the Kia Carens received 7,738 reservations.

Kia India have rolled out the first customer car of the three-row recreational vehicle, the Kia Carens from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Carens, the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ offering, is poised to carve out its own niche. Before the Kia Carens were put into mass production, it was tested on a variety of terrains and under simulated situations. Kia Carens will be produced in India and exported to more than 80 countries. The Kia Carens will be formally launched in February 2022.

On the first day of bookings opening, the Kia Carens received 7,738 reservations. On 14 January, the South Korean car manufacturer started pre-bookings for prospective customers through the Kia India official website and via the company’s authorized dealerships by submitting a deposit of Rs 25,000.



The Kia Carens will be available in five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, with a variety of engine and seating configurations. Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White are among the eight colour options for Carens.

The car will be available with both petrol and diesel engines, as well as manual and automatic gearbox options. The 115-hp Smartstream 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol, the 140-hp Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi turbo-petrol, and 115-hp 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel will be available as powertrain options for the Kia Carens. The choice of manual and automatic gearbox options: a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and a six-speed automatic will be on offer.

Story: Kurt Morris