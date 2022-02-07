Kia Carens launch on February 15

Kia have set the launch date for the Carens on February 15, 2022, the price will also be revealed.



Kia is all set to launch its fourth product for the Indian market. The South Korean carmaker have revealed that it will launch Carens’ price in India on 15 February. Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Customers can reserve the much-anticipated Kia Carens from the comfort of their own homes through Kia India’s official website or through the company’s approved dealership network across the country for Rs 25,000.

The Carens are classified as a recreational vehicle by Kia. It will, however, primarily be a three-row, multi-purpose vehicle with SUV-like design. It will be the first Kia vehicle in India to incorporate the company’s new design philosophy, ‘Opposites United.’ With sharp LED headlights and DRLs, toned bumpers, and dual-tone alloy wheels, Kia’s new ‘Tiger Face design’ will be visible up front. In the back, LED taillights have been fitted, as well as an LED strip that runs the length of the boot.



The Kia Carens will be loaded with features on the inside. With six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and rear parking sensors as standard equipment across all variants, it is expected to be one of the safest cars in its segment. There will be a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with numerous connectivity options and linked car technology, as well as a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and other features.

It will have a 115-hp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission, a 140-hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed MT/seven-speed DCT, and a 115-hp 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed MT/six-speed AT.



Here is a quick walk around the all-new Kia Carens





Watch out for our detailed first drive review in the February issue of Car India Magazine

Story by Kurt Morris