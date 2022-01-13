Kia Carens Bookings Open from January 14

The Kia Carens will be available as six- or seven-seater options in five variants: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Kia India will begin taking reservations for the Carens MPV, their fourth model in our market, starting tomorrow. The car will come in six- or seven-seater configurations. Customers will also have a choice of five variants: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. Customers can reserve the much-anticipated Kia Carens from the comfort of their own homes through Kia India’s official website or through the company’s approved dealership network across the country for Rs 25,000.



The #KiaCarens finds harmony between nature & technology with its futuristic features. The Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus & Bacteria Protection ensures that your family always breathes safe. Booking starts in 1 day.#TheNextFromKia#FromADifferentWorld#MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) January 13, 2022





When it comes to the Carens, Kia refer to it as a recreational vehicle. However, it will essentially be a three-row, multi-purpose car with SUV-like styling. It would be the first Kia automobile in India to feature the company’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Kia’s new ‘Tiger Face design’ will be seen upfront, with sharp LED headlights and DRLs, toned bumpers, and dual-tone alloy wheels. LED tail-lights have been installed in the back, with an LED strip running the length of the boot.



The Kia Carens will come with a slew of goodies on the inside. Furthermore, it is expected to be one of the safest cars in its segment with six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and rear parking sensors as standard equipment across all models. A big 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity choices and connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and other features will be included.



It will be available with a 115-hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, a 140-hp, 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed MT/seven-speed DCT, and a 115-hp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed MT/six-speed AT. We are yet to drive this latest car from Kia. Watch this space for more.

Also Read: Kia Carens Details

Story: Kurt Morris