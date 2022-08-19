Kia 240-kW Fast Charger Installed

The Incheon Kia dealership in Kochi has become the first to provide a Kia 240-kW charger for passenger EVs.

Earlier this year, Kia India launched their first EV for India. We drove the globally-acclaimed EV6 around the Buddh International Circuit (to know more, follow the link at the end of this article). Keeping that momentum intact, Kia have now launched India’s first 240-kW DC fast charger. It is located at a Kia dealership in Kochi. The manufacturer claims that this is only the first of a large network they are planning to install across the country. The charger is open to all passenger EV owners for a fee each time they use it, of course. Similarly, Kia’s charging infrastructure will also be made available for all EV users. With more chargers like these, charging times will reduce and it could also lead to faster adoption of electric cars in India.

Commenting about the launch, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6, launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kW DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy. This is a significant milestone for us at Kia India as we continue strengthening our commitment to developing EV infrastructure in the country and contributing to India’s mobility growth story. Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers.”

Story: Joshua Varghese