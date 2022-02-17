Jeep Meridian is a three-row SUV that will be released in India in mid-2022.

Meridian, a seven-seat Jeep SUV built in India, has been officially christened. The Jeep Meridian will be a completely Indian-made SUV.

Jeep India has revealed the name of its future – and much-discussed – seven-seater SUV for the Indian market: Jeep Meridian. The Jeep Meridian will be a completely ‘Made in India’ SUV with the promise of a capable drive-train and a feature-packed interior.

Several times in recent months, the forthcoming Jeep SUV has been observed on test drives. The name ‘Jeep Meridian’ was chosen from a list of over 70 choices evaluated by the firm. Some Jeep names from throughout the world were also featured. However, according to a press release from the company, the Meridian name was chosen because it is inspired by the line that runs the length of India, connecting some of the most attractive states and civilizations.’

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said on the occasion, “Jeep is an iconic brand, globally recognized for its capable SUVs. The Jeep brand’s journey in India has been legendary and we hope to build on this, with another equally legendary SUV – the Jeep Meridian. Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity. Our product offensive for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate our commitment to India as we work towards strengthening our market presence. The Jeep Meridian will further push the brand’s attractiveness and transform the product portfolio for the Indian market.”

In the teaser film, we witness Jeep Meridian driving through a variety of locations, each with its own set of environmental conditions. They crossed Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in their SUV. Such testing is necessary to verify that the vehicle can operate in all types of weather and that the buyer will not have any problems when the SUV is delivered.

The Meridian SUV’s specifications have yet to be officially announced by Jeep India. However, some rumours claim that the Meridian would be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, with a diesel engine also being considered. An eight-speed automatic gearbox box is expected to handle transmission responsibilities. AWD is anticipated to be available on some Jeep Meridian models.

Story by Kurt Morris