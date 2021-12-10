Jeep Compass 2.0 AT Model S – Long Term Review

The Jeep Compass is an impressive vehicle and looks stunning in this Galaxy Blue shade.

What makes it stand out from the crowd are the all-LED projector headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the massive sunroof. This was reason enough for me to take my family out on a couple of short road trips… because that’s what my hectic work schedule allows. Yet, I’ve managed to drive it for over 1,000 kilometres already and the refined 2.0-litre Multijet II with the nine-speed torque-converter really drives well.

The cabin looks as sturdy as the exterior, but Jeep have done a phenomenal job of making it look more premium than before. I like the use of premium leather upholstery, the contemporary layout of the dashboard with precision stitches, and the leather-wrapped steering — all finished in an upmarket black tone. What made those long drives even more welcoming were the front ventilated seats which can be adjusted electronically for additional comfort. Moreover, the Compass also remembers my preferred seating position thanks to the memory function. The kids enjoy the Bluetooth connectivity and nine-speaker music system that just sets the mood right during a family outing.

The Compass is also very comfortable and it really excels in taking on bad road surfaces. There are very few so-called SUVs in the market that can offer such a level of 4 x 4 ability as it boasts of the strong Jeep DNA.

However, there are a few things that could have been better. The elephant in the room is fuel economy. Despite it being a diesel, within the city it does have a drinking problem. Also, the door locking mechanism did act up sometimes, which needs some further investigation. Well, this is just my first report and there’s plenty more to talk about.

~Marzban Jasoomani