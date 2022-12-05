Hyundai Ioniq 5 To Get Level 2 ADAS

The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV will be unveiled in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. However, the company has already announced that the electric SUV will come with 21 Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features.



The Hyundai Ioniq 5 claims to be able to return a smooth and intelligent mobility experience by ensuring every drive is confident and trustworthy thanks to safety technology that always looks ahead. Hyundai SmartSense employs technology including front radars, front cameras, and rear radars to identify and reduce the likelihood of collisions, providing the driver with sufficient forewarning and, if necessary, automatically-implementing countermeasures to lessen an impact. With technologies like Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which reduces the risk of crashes with vehicles on the rear side when departing, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built to provide the highest level of care.

As one opens the door, SEA sounds an alert if an oncoming vehicle is seen from the rear. By use of an electronic child lock, SEA also aids in keeping the door closed. Several Level 2 ADAS driving safety technologies, including Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), and Safe Exit Assist (SEA), are included with the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS capabilities which are integrated into the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to create an exceptional mobility experience, make commuting simpler by safely taking over tiresome driving tasks. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 enables you to make the most of every trip by integrating smart and user-friendly technology. It offers Level 2 ADAS features including Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5’s distinctive dimensions on an extended wheelbase are made possible by its construction on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle architecture developed by Hyundai Motor Group. The Ioniq 5’s E-GMP offers cutting-edge interior design with environmentally friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance paired with ultra-fast charging, a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will provide the best in-car experience while ensuring a high level of safety.

Talking about the car specifications, global customers can choose from four battery and drive choices for the Ioniq 5, including a 58-kWh, rear-wheel-drive with a range of up to 385 km, a 73-kWh, rear-wheel-drive with a range of up to 482 km, or a 73-kWh, all-wheel-drive with a range of up to 461 km. With its basic 800V charging capability and 350-kW ultra-rapid charger, the Ioniq 5 can reach 80 per cent of its charge in just 18 minutes and return 100 km of driving range in just five minutes. The system also enables 400V high-speed charging for general public use and domestic wall boxes, converting the voltage from 400V to 800V using a motor and an inverter to optimise charge times.

All Ioniq 5 models come with a one-year subscription to the IONITY charging network, Hyundai’s industry-leading, five-year unlimited mileage warranty, eight-year/160,000-km high-voltage battery warranty, five-year annual health check, three-year mapcare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12-year, anti-corrosion warranty.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

