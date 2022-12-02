Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB Launched in India

The Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB seven-seater SUVs have been launched in India from Rs 63.80 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

For the first time ever, Mercedes-Benz India have launched an ICE car and an EV simultaneously. This launch also marks the last event of this kind for the MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, Martin Schwenk, before he moves on to his new role in Thailand.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB are here because the manufacturer has identified that there is a demand for a luxury seven-seater SUV below the GLS. Both cars have made their way to India as full imports. The EQB 300 4MATIC is the only one on offer for the EV while the GLB gets three variants; 200, 220d and 220d 4MATIC.

On the styling front, it is evident that these cars have been inspired from the GLS and Mercedes have done well to package that charm into these smaller dimensions. The GLB comes with two exterior packages; Progressive Line and AMG Line. The former is for the 200 and 220d models while the latter is reserved for the top-of-the-line 220d 4MATIC. Features in the Progressive Line include a radiator grille with two single louvres, under-guards at the front and rear in high-gloss chrome, black-and-chrome running boards, aluminium roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels. The AMG Line comes equipped with the star-studded radiator grille, AMG front apron with splitter and 19-inch AMG wheels. A special Manufaktur patagonia red has also made it into the choice of exterior colours. The EQB’s styling is influenced by the demands of an electric car and its highlights include a central black panel at the front, continuous light strip and a special Rose Gold paint scheme.

In terms of interior styling, the 220d 4MATIC and EQB get special sports treatment but all the cars receive up to 64 colours for ambient lighting. Other key features include two 10.25-inch, high-resolution central displays, hard disk navigation, touchpad, wireless charging and wired smartphone integration. While the GLB 220d 4MATIC gets sports seats, the other GLB models use the Comfort package. Choices of upholstery for the GLB include micro-fibre black (220d 4MATIC only), and beige and black. Brown walnut wood adorns the dashboard and panels in the 200 and 220d while the top model receives a carbon-structure trim. In addition to all this, the EQB’s cabin receives a few more elements such as man-made leather, EQB badging and even rose gold a-c vents. Both cars offer three rows of seats with the capacity to seat seven people. Furthermore, the second and third rows can be folded down flat to make more room for luggage.

The 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, M282 turbo-petrol engine does duty in the GLB 200. It develops 163 hp and 250 Nm, and comes mated to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 220d draws motive force from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, OM654q turbo-diesel engine mated to an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. This engine develops 190 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Of course, the 220 d 4MATIC gets all-wheel-drive too. In the EQB, dual motors take care of propulsion. They have a combined output of 168 kW and a peak torque of 390 Nm. The battery capacity is at 66.5 kWh and it promises a range of 423 km.

The introductory ex-showroom pricing for all the variants are as follows:

GLB 200: Rs 63.80 lakh

GLB 220d: Rs 66.80 lakh

GLB 220d 4MATIC: Rs 69.80 lakh

EQB 300 4MATIC: Rs 74.50 lakh

