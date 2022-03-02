2022 Ford Everest Debuted Globally

The 2022 Ford Everest, or what we used to know as the Ford Endeavour in the Indian market, just made its global debut. The new Ford Everest is a body-on-frame SUV based on the Ford Ranger pick-up truck. The Everest blends adventure-ready capability with exceptional comfort and customer-focused technology in a rugged, refined and fun-to-drive SUV. The full-size, three-row SUV is larger and cleverer than before.

The 2022 Ford Everest comes with a completely revised design, a wider track and a longer wheelbase giving it a more muscular appearance. It also gets new LED headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED daytime running lights, a new grille, a new bumper and a central air intake flanked by fog lamps. The side and rear profiles also get significant updates including a new set of alloy wheels and new LED tail-lights connected at the centre. The shoulder line is now more prominent, while the wider track enhances the strong and modern look.

On the inside, the 2022 Ford Everest features a newly-designed dashboard and cabin layout. The Ranger-based SUV now comes with a digital instrument cluster and a portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features on the new Everest include wireless charging, ventilated and heated front seats, gesture controls, powered tailgate, remote start function, 360-degree camera and more. The cabin comes with a three-row configuration with a-c vents available for the last row as well.

The Ford Everest will be powered by a 2.0-litre, bi-turbo, four-cylinder diesel and a larger 3.0-litre, turbo-diesel V6 engine paired to Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission. The Ambiente and Trend variants will come with a two-wheel-drive system, while higher variants like the Platinum will get an advanced permanent four-wheel-drive system that uses a two-speed electro-mechanical transfer case (EMTC) with selectable drive modes that can be toggled on the move.

The SUV will also come with multiple off-road modes and Ford’s Terrain Management system. The Everest is also said to have a water wading capability of 800 mm and can tow a maximum of 3,500 kg, when fitted with the optional factory Tow Pack. The Everest comes loaded with new and enhanced driver assist technologies and safety features that are designed to take the stress out of driving and help drivers to remain focused. The Platinum variant is equipped with Active Park Assist 2.0 that helps the driver to fit safely in tight spaces at the press of a button. The system takes care of the steering, gear shifting, acceleration and braking to navigate into parallel or perpendicular parking spaces with ease. It will also drive itself out of a parallel parking spot when prompted.

The Next-Gen Ford Everest also features a new centre airbag positioned between the driver and front passenger, providing additional protection in the event of a side impact. The addition of the far-side airbag and dual knee airbags brings the number of airbags up to nine, including front driver and passenger, dual seat side thorax airbags and dual side-curtain airbags which cover all three rows.

The new Everest’s Matrix LED headlamps, exclusive to the Platinum trim, claim greater visibility thanks to features including auto dynamic levelling and speed dependent lighting that can adjust the intensity of the beam in front of the vehicle depending on the vehicle’s speed. The headlamps also offer both static and dynamic bending capability as well as glare-free high-beams which help provide maximum visibility for the driver without blinding other road users.

New to the Everest is Ford’s intelligent adaptive cruise control (iACC) system with lane-centering, which helps you maintain the correct speed if traffic ahead has stopped or slowed. It scans lane markings to help alert the driver to move safely back to the centre of the lane. The iACC also adds speed sign recognition to help you stay at the right speed.

The new Everest is primarily targeted at right-hand-drive markets around the world. However, It is unlikely that Ford will introduce the new Everest in the Indian market, given that they shut down their operations in the country. Even so, the manufacturer continues to sell its fully-imported Mustang and Mustang Mach-e SUV in India. It is also speculated that Ford could restart making cars in India since they have been granted approval under the government’s PLI scheme.

Story: Alshin Thomas

