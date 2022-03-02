2022 MG ZS EV to be launched in India on 7 March

The 2022 MG ZS EV will be available in two trims, with a slightly increased price, from MG Motors’ manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, just like its predecessor.



The ZS EV 2022, MG Motor’s upcoming all-electric vehicle, will be unveiled on March 7 in India. The new vehicle is a facelift of the company’s previous electric vehicle, the MG ZS EV. In comparison to the present model, the facelifted MG ZS EV is likely to feature a larger battery pack for a greater range. Wireless charging for mobile devices is likely to be available inside the cabin of the 2022 MG ZS EV.

In terms of features, the MG ZS EV will include improved safety measures, such as improved proximity detection sensors and cameras for a better view of the surroundings. The facelifted ZS EV is expected to come with a 50kWh battery and a claimed 500 km range.

The new MG ZS EV has a front-covered grill, a charging socket that is now located to the left of the MG emblem, a sunroof, and new 17-inch revised design alloy wheels, among other things. The 2019 ZS EV will have a revised front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, new alloy wheels, a new bumper, and new taillights.

The all-new MG Motor ZS EV 2022 will also have a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, as well as Android and Apple CarPlay connection. Along with the ZS EV, MG offers a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers, which includes a free AC fast-charger at homes/offices, a portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, a 24-hour charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

Story by Kurt Morris