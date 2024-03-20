BMW 620d M Sport Signature Launched at Rs 78.90 Lakh

BMW have launched the 620d M Sport Signature at Rs 78.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The regular 620d costs Rs 75.50 lakh, so there’s a reasonable increase in price. What do BMW offer on the M Sport Signature trim for the extra cash?

For starters, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature comes equipped with BMW Laserlight, which utilises actual lasers to create a bright beam. It also gets comfort seats, which replaces the standard seats. The crystal design prevalent on BMW electric models is also here, in crystal door-locking pins. Speaking of the doors, they have a soft-close function. There’s an adaptive two-axle air suspension as well. There’s also a remote control parking function using the BMW Display Key.

On the inside, the “Rear-seat Entertainment Professional” package comes standard which includes two 10.25-inch touchscreens at the rear, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring function for phones and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. The BMW 620d M Sport comes with BMW’s TwinPower Turbo diesel engine which pumps out 190 hp and 400 Nm from a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder powerplant mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The rest of the stuff on there are de rigueur BMW fare, five drive modes–Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro and Adaptive. Features include 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and and an infotainment screen of same size. Voice recognition and gesture control are also present. There’s wireless charging for phones along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As far as safety is concerned, it comes with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold and crash sensors

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a striking car, which makes it really sad that India is one of the only markets in which it is still available. So if you are in love with the design, this is your chance to grab one with a lot of added kit for not much extra.