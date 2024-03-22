Tata Motors Inaugurate Vehicle Scrappage Plant Near Delhi

Tata Motors’ vehicle scrapping plant is capable of annually scrapping 18.000 end-of-life vehicles

With the need to scrap end-of-life vehicles a priority for the Indian government in recent times, Tata Motors have inaugurated a vehicle scrappage plant in Delhi. This is the fifth registered vehicle scrapping facility and it is named Re.Wi.Re – short for, ‘Recycle with Respect.’

Developed in partnership with Johar Motors, this scrapping facility will be used to dismantle passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands and, more importantly, use eco-friendly practices to achieve it. This is a fully digitised facility with cell-type and line-type dismantling processes. There’s also dedicated stations for handling components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. This scrappage plant has the capability to dismantle up to 18,000 end-of-life vehicles annually.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said “Tata Motors has been at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability to shape the future of mobility. The launch of our fifth scrapping facility marks a significant step forward in making sustainable practices and responsible vehicle disposal more accessible. Creating value from scrap aligns with our vision of building a circular economy. It also contributes to the government’s efforts to promote sustainable automotive practices. This state-of-the-art facility will set new benchmarks in disposing vehicles responsibly and pave the way towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”

With the Indian government’s recent push in phasing out end-of-life vehicles, scrappage facilities like Re.Wi.Re should help make this process that little bit easier.