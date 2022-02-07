2022 MG ZS EV has been revealed ahead of its launch in India.

In comparison to the previous model, the 2022 MG ZS EV has an entirely new front appearance and claims to offer up to 622 km of range on a single charge.

The facelift for the all-electric MG ZS EV has been shown ahead of its arrival in India. The facelifted MG ZS EV is already on sale globally and will soon be available in Indian dealerships soon. The chrome grille has been replaced with a body-coloured closed-off grille and sharper lines, giving the car a more traditional Electric Vehicle appearance. There are also some cosmetic and feature enhancements. In two years, the outgoing MG ZS EV sold about 4,000 units, placing it second among EVs in India.



Slim headlights integrated LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers, and body-coloured fascia are all included in the India-spec variant. Oh, and the charging outlet is different this time: while it is still located at the front of the future MG SUV, it is now located next to the MG badge rather than behind it.

While the MG have not released any images of the interior of the 2022 MG ZS EV facelift, we expect it to be very similar to the MG Astor SUV’s petrol counterpart. The ZS EV is expected to include the same dashboard layout as the Astor, as well as a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS system.

The motor train’s technical specifics aren’t yet known, but the current 44.5kWh battery pack is expected to be replaced with a larger one, extending the vehicle’s current stated range to 419 kilometres.

The front wheels of the previous MG ZS EV were powered by a 143 hp motor. Instead of the current model’s 44.5 kWh battery pack, the new ZS EV is projected to come with a 51 kWh battery pack. Of course, we don’t know the range of the MG ZS EV yet, but given that the present model claims a driving range of 419 kilometres per charge, we expect the future EV to have a range of easily 622 km on a single charge.

Story By Kurt Morris