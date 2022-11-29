New Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance Unveiled

The wraps are off the new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance. The changes are mechanical and cosmetic as well. The engine now makes 30 hp and 50 Nm more with a centre differential also being added for better handling.



Mated to an eight-speed transmission is a 4.0-litre, V8, twin-turbo petrol engine that makes 630 hp and 850 Nm of torque. It does 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, the performance variant does the same in just 3.4 seconds. The outgoing variants make 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque. A hike of 30 hp and 50 Nm of torque comes with the new models. A new centre differential also makes its way into the new models that distribute engine power to the rear axle at a ratio of 40:60. In case of less traction, more drive torque is automatically applied, up to 70 per cent can flow to the front axle and up to 85 per cent to the rear axle. The self-locking centre differential is lighter and more compact, improving driving dynamics plus offering noticeably more precise cornering which makes for less understeer. The cars come shod with 21-inch Continental SportContact 7 285/30 tyres, 22-inch lightweight tyres are also on offer for aesthetic appearance. The car comes with four drive modes and two customisable modes – efficiency, comfort, auto, dynamic, RS1 and RS2. The cars also get the RS Dynamic Package as standard, it increases the maximum speed up to 280 km/h. There is a Plus version on offer as well that hikes the top speed to 305 km/h and it includes the RS ceramic brakes. Customers can order the calipers in grey, red, or blue and the discs measure 440 mm for the front wheels and 370 mm for the rear. The RS ceramic brake system weighs 34 kg less than its steel counterpart.

The cars on the outside look similar to the outgoing models, but now metallic and matte Ascari Blue and matte Dew Silver have been included to colour palette. The exterior components have been done in matte grey, such as exterior mirrors, the front spoiler, the front side flaps, the side sill inserts, the roof rails, and the trim on the side windows and rear diffuser. The cabin remains the same with blue accents on the centre console, seat belts, floor mats and steering wheel. The seats are made of Valcona leather upholstery perforated with honeycomb stitching. The selector lever knob and the side of the centre console are made with Dinamica microfibre that consists of around 45 per cent recycled PET fibres. The dash hosts a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit that has shift indicators inspired by motorsport guise models.



The new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance will be available for the international market from 8 December for €135,000 (Rs 1.14 crore).



Story: Sumesh Soman

