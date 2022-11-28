Pravaig Defy Launched for Rs 39.50 lakh

The Pravaig Defy e-SUV has been launched for Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom) along with Veer, the off-roading military version. The SUV can be booked for Rs 51,000 on the website and the waiting period is nine months.



The Pravaig Defy electric SUV houses a 90-kWh battery that powers two electric motors, one each on the front and rear axles, to make 300 kW (408 hp) and 620 Nm of torque. The company claims a 0-100 dash in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. It has a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge and takes 30 minutes to get to 80 per cent charge with a fast charger.



The electric SUV is 4,960 mm long with a ground clearance of 234 mm. It has a legroom of 1,215 mm, a headroom of 1,050 mm and comes with power-adjustable cooled captain seats. The car has an upright stance with an angular design. It also gets an LED light strip that covers the width of the car up front and at the rear.

Inside the cabin, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system occupies the middle of the dashboard and a 10-inch MID behind the steering wheel. The infotainment system offers gaming features via Over The Air (OTA) updates. It gets a Devialet 3D surround system and multiple wireless chargers. Other noteworthy features include mood lighting, a unique key card, LED headlamps, 360-degree camera, 77GHz solid state radar, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with ESP and six airbags to name a few. The interiors are made of technical textile made from recycled materials like PET bottles.



“Pravaig is the only company focused on Right of Repair, Upgradability, and Data protection. An unmet need of users in Europe and USA. We believe that DEFY Technology represents the future direction of all EV technologies” said Siddhartha Bagri, CEO of Pravaig. “DEFY makes this technology available for the first time to a broad audience – at a price unavailable from any other manufacturer. After Combustion Engines, and connected cars, we expect DEFY to become the third industry standard. It is among the lowest carbon footprint car solution in the world.”



The company claims a battery life of 250,000 km and it comes in nine exterior paintwork colours. The output figures are in parallel with the likes of the Mercedes EQC, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace to name a few. The deliveries are expected to commence by April 2023.

Story: Sumesh Soman

