All New Toyota Innova Hycross Unveiled

In India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled the Innova Hycross after much anticipation. It is powered by the manufacturer’s fifth-generation hybrid technology.





Bookings for the brand new 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross are already available and the car will formally debut in January of the following year. For a nominal fee of Rs 50,000, one may pre-book the new Innova online at the company’s website or offline by going to their neighbourhood Toyota dealership.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be available with two variants across different grades. The petrol-only models come in the G-SLF and GX variants, with a choice of either seven or eight seats. The hybrid gets three variants; VX, ZX and ZX (O), with the VX offering a choice of seven or eight seats. The Toyota Innova Hycross sports an SUV-focused appearance with a pronounced front grille and muscular bumper. The design of LED headlamps are sleeker now. The MPV has a new look, 18-inch wheels, and a panoramic sunroof.

The MPV sports a black-and-chestnut themed interior. There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system backed by a nine-speaker JBL audio setup. On the inside, features include mood lighting, powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle also boasts of having a panoramic sunroof. The interior of the Hycross marks a complete departure from the Crysta. It gets a multi-layered dashboard with horizontal lines, and some elements like the steering wheel and semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID display are similar to the Voxy MPV sold abroad.

Paddle shifters, a rear retractable sunshade, an electrochromic inner rear view mirror (EC IRVM), and a power back door are some of the segment-first features. The four-wheel-drive crossover of the Toyota Innova Hycross is built on a monocoque chassis. The new Toyota Innova Hycross is 100 mm longer in wheelbase, 20 mm wider, and 20 mm longer than the Innova Crysta.

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets the M20A TNGA engine, displacing 2.0 litres and is a four-cylinder petrol unit, producing 174 hp at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The hybrid makes 152 hp and 187 Nm and is paired with an 83-kW (113 hp) motor which produces 206 Nm of peak torque. The combined system output is 186 hp and it offers a claimed fuel-efficiency of 21.1 km/l.

For safety, the Toyota Innova Hycross is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of features. These include dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beam, lane change assist, blind spot monitor, and electronic parking brake. It offers six airbags in the top trim, with standard Antilock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), among several others.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

