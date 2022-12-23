All New Lexus RX Confirmed for Auto Expo

The all-new Lexus RX will make its India premiere at the Auto Expo in Delhi in January. The RX will be the first-ever model to have connected features.



The new Lexus RX now offered in global markets brings a new design, stance and an array of new features. More importantly, the car will have connected features for the first time. This will enable the driver to access many functions within the vehicle at their fingertips. The car is now in its fifth generation and the company says that it has undergone a complete renewal because it is a core model for Lexus.



Other noteworthy features include vegan synthetic leather for interior upholstery, third-gen Lexus safety system, head-up display, panoramic view monitor, electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support and memory, wireless charging, a 14-inch infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The interior layout has been designed in a driver-focused manner that goes along with the company’s “hands on the wheel and eyes on the road” motto, the layout of the dash reflects this motto with touch controls that need negligible head movement and eye contact to operate.

Globally the Lexus RX is offered in two hybrid and one plug-in hybrid powertrain choices – 350h, 450h+ and 500h. India is expected to get the 500h that uses a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine coupled with two electric motors that send power to all the wheels via the Direct4 system. Complete details of the car will be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

Story: Sumesh Soman

