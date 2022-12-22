Hyundai Ioniq 5 Revealed

Hyundai have taken the wraps off the Ioniq 5 and bookings can be done for a token amount of Rs 1,00,000 on the company’s official website.



The exterior features of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 include parametric pixel LED Headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, skid plates up front and at the rear, an integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, Active air flap (AAF) that improves aerodynamics when closed and cools vehicle parts when open, 20-inch alloy wheels with parametric pixel design and Auto flush door handles that automatically pop out when the driver is in close proximity.





The Hyundai Ioniq 5 equips a 72.6 kWh battery mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It makes a good 217 hp and 350 Nm of torque that is sent to the rear wheels. The company claims an ARAI range of 631 km. The car is 4635 mm long, 1890 mm wide, and 1625 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3000 mm.



The interior features of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 include a head-up display, a pair of 12.3-inch screens, front row heated and ventilated seats and rear heated seats, wireless smartphone charging, rain-sensing wipers, voice assistant and Bose sound system to name a few. The paint used on the exterior includes oil extractions from plants such as rape flowers and corn. The interior leather used is dyed using flaxseed oil and the carpet fabric includes bio components extracted from sugarcane and corn.



The Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes by a superfast 800V charging unit. The car has a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature that allows the car to power up electrical appliances like laptops, phones and other devices.



The Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled and thus will undercut the prices of its competitor. We can expect the Ioniq 5 to be priced competitively and that could make it one of the affordable EVs in the segment.

Story: Sumesh Soman

