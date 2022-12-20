Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet 4MATIC+ India Debut on January 6

Mercedes-Benz India are all set to launch the E 53 AMG Cabriolet on January 6. The car is essentially the E 53 sedan in a two-door guise.





The car uses the same three-litre turbocharged petrol engine good for 435 hp, it also gets an integrated starter generator that makes an additional 21 hp and 249 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all the wheels. It has a top speed of 250 km/h and does a 0-100 km/h dash in just 4.6 seconds. The same engine is used in the E 53 sedan and the GLE 53 coupe-SUV.



The interiors host a gamut of features such as the flat-bottom steering wheel, Burmester music system, ambient lighting, wireless charger and two 10.5-inch displays integrated as one. The interiors also include AMG seating with AMG badge on the seats. There is a heating function for the driver and front passenger as well. The upholstery is done in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black with an AMG layout, and red contrasting topstitching. The flat bottom steering wheel has been adopted from the brand’s motorsport background and it parallel to the sportiness of the cabin. The touch controls on the steering have been placed ergonomically to provide an intuitive experience for the driver. The steering is finished in Nappa leather and perforated at the grip section.

The exterior gets a new AMG-specific radiator grille and redesigned front splitter that goes well with the sporty character of the car. The AMG-specific radiator grille with its A-shaped outline is flanked by flat headlamps. The lines and creases on the bonnet accentuate the sporty appeal further. The car comes shod with AMG light-alloy wheels and the rear section gets the AMG spoiler lip. All of these align together seamlessly for an undeniable road presence.



Story: Sumesh Soman



