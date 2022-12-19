Hyundai Ioniq 5 India Launch on December 20

Hyundai are all set to pull the wraps off the Ioniq 5 on December 20, the car will be assembled locally and thus will be priced competitively.







The Ioniq 5 will be offered in two battery pack options – Standard 58 kWh and a Long Range 77.6 kWh powering either the rear wheels or in an all-wheel configuration. The vehicle comes with an 800 V charging technology that enables 10-80 per cent charge in just under 18 minutes by a 350 kW charger. The company claims a 0-100 km/h dash in just 8.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 185 km/h.



The car sports an angular design for its headlamp and taillamp unit, it gets sharp lines across the length of the car with cuts across the body panels. The wheels also have a nice design that goes well with the overall character of the car. The car is based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that is shared with the Genesis GV 60 and the Kia EV 6. Hyundai says the design of the car exteriors have been inspired by the company’s Pony, its first mass-market car. The car is 4635 mm long, 1890 mm wide, and 1605 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3000 mm and a boot space of 527 litres. The car runs on 19-inch wheels.



The cabin features two 12.25-inch screens integrated together with smartphone connectivity, a moonroof, dual-zone climate control, Bose sound system, powered front and rear seats with memory function and environment-friendly material for upholstery.



Story: Sumesh Soman



