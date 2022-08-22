2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched at Rs 3.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki announced the debut of the new Alto K10, with a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh. The hatchback is available to Indian customers in a total of six variations.

The MY2022 Alto K10 was introduced by Maruti Suzuki today, with a starting price of Rs 3,99,000 (ex-showroom). The tiny city car has been completely redesigned, with new interior amenities and an entirely new engine. Prior to its debut, reservations for the new Alto K10 could be made for Rs 11,000 each. It is available in six colour options (Silky White, Solid White, Granite Grey, and three new colours, Speedy Blue, Earth Gold, and Sizzling Red) and four variations (Std, Lxi, Vxi, and VXi+). Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has debuted Impacto and Glinto, two personalisation options.



The Alto K10 is now based on Maruti’s Heartect platform and has substantially grown in size. It borrows design influences from the contemporary Celerio. The new Alto K10 is 45mm taller and 85mm longer than the Alto 800 at 3,530mm long, 1,490mm wide, and 1,520mm high. Additionally, the wheelbase has increased by 20mm to 2,380mm. However, the breadth is unchanged from the Alto 800.

The hatchback is outfitted with broad swept-back halogen headlights and a sizable hexagonal grille with an air inlet patterned with mesh. While there are no facilities for fog lamps or LED DRLs, the front bumper has a few angular creases on the sides and a striking black trim piece upfront.

The new Alto K10 has lift-up door handles, a distinctive shoulder line, and turn indicators located on the front fenders. The Alto K10 comes with 13-inch steel wheels with plastic wheel covers as standard equipment. The hatchback still lacks a rear wash/wiper despite having a simple rear-end design that includes slightly modified taillights and a rear bumper that resembles the front one’s style.

The Alto K10’s updated interior has an upright dashboard and an all-black colour scheme. The new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which has two silver accents on either side, commands attention. The switchgear, the steering wheel, the control stalks, the inside door handles, the power windows, and the side AC vents on the new Alto K10 are all shared with the Celerio, but the digital instrument cluster is exclusive to the Alto.

The new Alto K10 comes equipped with manual air conditioning, a 4-speaker music system, a digital speedometer, steering-mounted controls, and a 7-inch Smart Play infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Alto K10 has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and front seat belt pretensioners as standard safety equipment. Additionally, Maruti offers the Glinto and Impacto accessory packages, the former of which emphasises chrome and the latter of which features highlights in contrasting orange.



The new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10C petrol engine from Maruti generates 67 hp and 89 Nm of maximum torque to power the Alto K10. The new Alto K10 is even more fuel efficient than its predecessor with dual-jet technology and an idle start/stop mechanism. It is available with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. For manual models and 24.90 km/l for automatic versions, respectively, are the claimed fuel economy figures from Maruti.

Story by Kurt Moris