Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10 First Drive Review

The big little hatch is back again. The new Alto K10 from Maruti Suzuki India aims to recapture both hearts and market-share with a fresh new design and a set of transmission choices.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The New Alto K10 – What is it and What’s New?

The new Alto K10 is a bigger-hearted version of the popular bestselling hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Alto, the standard model of which gets a 48-hp 800-cc engine. The new Alto K10 packs a more powerful 67-hp 998-cc engine. Both manual and automated transmissions are on offer. The design has been heavily refreshed with a new 3D-design honeycomb grille boldly finished in black, with a set of sweeping headlamps complementing it on either side. A set of 13-inch wheels with 145/80 rubber with full wheel-caps fill up the arches and the brakes are discs at the front with a set of drums at the rear. ABS is standard, as are dual front airbags. There are accessory packs available that add styling elements such as alloy wheels, chrome garnish and even puddle lamps.

How Big is the New Alto K10?

Size and space are not something the new Alto K10 lacks as Maruti Suzuki have done an excellent job to ensure the new model is more accommodating than before. The wheelbase has grown by 20 millimetres over the 800 but the overall length has increased by a more substantial 85 mm, now up to 3,530 mm. That means space is rather excellent, too.

What’s the New Alto K10 Cabin Like?

Simple yet spacious is the answer. There is plenty of room inside and four full-size adults can be comfortably seated with room for a fifth in the middle of the second row, should they be comfortable squeezing in. The boot volume of 214 litres is also more than enough for a city run or weekend getaway. The steering wheel is of a nice size and now includes audio and voice controls for the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system which is present in this top-spec “VXi+” trim level. The 7.0-inch touchscreen has a good haptic feel and offers USB, Aux, and Bluetooth connectivity as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Four speakers are also a part of the package. Convenience features include front power windows and a useful multi-information display in the instrument console.

How Does the New Alto K10 Drive?

The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine has more than enough power to make the new Alto K10 rather peppy and a fun car to drive. Although the steering feel left me wanting, it felt better in the bends at speed, with a very encouraging nimble character that enhances the drive experience when one is in a spirited mood with little or no traffic to deal with. The wheel weighting is good and not overly heavy or light nature and the suspension works well to keep the wheels planted while absorbing all of the bumps effortlessly. Being a light car has its inherent advantages. The sound insulation is within budget but there isn’t much intrusion of sounds from the surroundings.

We had the VXi+ AGS trim level with the “Auto Gear Shift” automated transmission so it was easier to deal with city traffic on the way out with just my right foot doing all the work. The brake pedal is rather small so I felt my foot was being overworked between throttle and braking duty. Nevertheless, the 67 hp and 89 Nm on tap make it rather sprightly. And efficient, too.

How Good is the new Alto K10 Fuel Efficiency?

As expected, the new Alto K10 is among the most efficient petrol-engine cars money can buy. Maruti Suzuki claim 24.39 km/litre for the manual and 24.90 km/l for the automated one we have here. Even in traffic at city speeds, I glanced up to see 16 km/l in the city with a low of 10 km/l under hard acceleration up the hill section. On the open highway I saw anywhere between 28 and 32 km/litre with constant throttle at more than 60 km/h. Consider the compact 27-litre tank and the range is still commendable. It is, however, best suited as an urban runabout, in my opinion.

New Alto K10 Price and Verdict

The new Alto K10 is a subcompact hatchback that starts from Rs 3.99 lakh for the standard variant and goes up to Rs 5.84 lakh, both ex-showroom, for this top-spec VXi+ AGS trim here. The new Alto K10 is ideal for city use and as a daily runabout for those who need a roof over their head on the move. It offers more than adequate space and has enouh grunt to get the job done thanks to its lightweight and reliable construction. The turning circle is also tiny and very appreciable.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launched in India

Need to Know – Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+ AGS

Price: Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine: 998 cc, in-line three, petrol

Max Power: 67 hp @ 5,500 rpm

Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3,500 rpm

Transmission: Five-speed, automated, front-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, torsion beam rear

Weight: 870 kg (estimated)