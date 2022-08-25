Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ v Porsche Taycan Turbo S

With the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, the three-pointed star has entered the luxury electric sports sedan segment. Let us see how the all-electric AMG stacks up against its primary rival, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Powertrain and Performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Electric motor Dual motor Dual motor Power 560 kW (761 hp) 560 kW (761 hp) Torque 1020 Nm 1050 Nm Battery (net) 107.8 kWh 83.7 kWh Claimed range 580 km 573 km 0-100 km/h (claimed ) 3.4 sec 2.8 sec

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is widely regarded as a driver’s EV. The World Luxury Car and World Performance Car titles at the 2020 World Car Awards are proof. We are yet to experience the capabilities of the electric AMG but we expect it to come close.



Dimensions and Weight Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Porsche Taycan Turbo S Length 5233 mm 4963 mm Width 1926 mm 1966 mm Height 1518 mm 1378 mm Wheelbase 3210 mm 2900 mm Kerb weight 2655 kg 2370 kg





In terms of size, the AMG EQS is larger than the Taycan Turbo S. This could be because the AMG EQS is a sporty derivative of the flagship EQS sedan while the Taycan is a purpose-built electric sports car built along the lines of the Panamera. The Mercedes sits taller than the Porsche with length and wheelbase too being notably larger. Predictably, the luxurious Merc is also the heavier of the two.

Both the Mercedes-AMG and the Porsche are similarly priced but the latter is more accessible (relatively speaking, of course). The Taycan Turbo S costs Rs 2.34 crore while the EQS 53 4MATIC+ will set you back by Rs 2.45 crore; both prices are ex-showroom.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

