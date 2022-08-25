Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ v Porsche Taycan Turbo S

 

With the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, the three-pointed star has entered the luxury electric sports sedan segment. Let us see how the all-electric AMG stacks up against its primary rival, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Powertrain and Performance

 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Electric motor

Dual motor

Dual motor

Power

560 kW (761 hp)

560 kW (761 hp)

Torque

1020 Nm

1050 Nm

Battery (net)

107.8 kWh

83.7 kWh

Claimed range

580 km

573 km

0-100 km/h (claimed )

3.4 sec

2.8 sec

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is widely regarded as a driver’s EV. The World Luxury Car and World Performance Car titles at the 2020 World Car Awards are proof. We are yet to experience the capabilities of the electric AMG but we expect it to come close.

Dimensions and Weight

 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Length

5233 mm

4963 mm

Width

1926 mm

1966 mm

Height

1518 mm

1378 mm

Wheelbase

3210 mm

2900 mm

Kerb weight

2655 kg

2370 kg


In terms of size, the AMG EQS is larger than the Taycan Turbo S. This could be because the AMG EQS is a sporty derivative of the flagship EQS sedan while the Taycan is a purpose-built electric sports car built along the lines of the Panamera. The Mercedes sits taller than the Porsche with length and wheelbase too being notably larger. Predictably, the luxurious Merc is also the heavier of the two.

Both the Mercedes-AMG and the Porsche are similarly priced but the latter is more accessible (relatively speaking, of course). The Taycan Turbo S costs Rs 2.34 crore while the EQS 53 4MATIC+ will set you back by Rs 2.45 crore; both prices are ex-showroom.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

