Spec Comparison: Tata Altroz Racer v Hyundai i20 N Line v Maruti Suzuki Fronx

How does the newly launched Tata Altroz Racer size up against its arch nemesis, the Hyundai i20 N Line? Well, we took some time and brought you all the specs you need to know about both the cars before making your decision on purchasing one of them.

Since its launch in 2021, the i20 N Line has enjoyed success as the sole hot-hatch in India, after the much-loved Volkswagen Polo was axed. But with the Tata Altroz Racer launched, does the N Line make sense? To make things more exciting, we added another three-cylinder turbo-petrol car to the list, one that is currently selling like hotcakes across the country.

Yes, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, read on.

Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine Capacity 1.2-litre 1.0-litre 1.0-litre Cylinders Three Three Three Fuel Petrol Petrol Petrol Power 120 hp 120 hp 100 hp Torque 170 Nm 172 Nm 148 Nm Transmission Six-speed manual Seven-speed DCT Six-speed manual Six-speed automatic Five-speed manual

Looking at the engine specifications above, all the cars are three-cylinder turbo-petrols, but the Altroz has a 200-cc higher displacement over the rest. Now, how that translates to out on the road you ask? Well you will have to read our story here. The power figures of the i20 N Line and the Altroz Racer are identical, however the Fronx turns up short; by 20 hp. The Hyundai gets a slick and quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option, whereas the Maruti Suzuki is available with a six-speed auto. However, the Tata is available only in manual guise.

Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Suzuki Fronx Length (mm) 3990 3995 3995 Width (mm) 1755 1775 1765 Height (mm) 1523 1505 1550 Wheelbase (mm) 2501 2580 2520 Tyre Size 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 195/60 R16 Boot Volume (litres) 345 311 308

Coming to dimensions, it is evident the i20 and Fronx are both longer, wider, and have a longer wheelbase over the Altroz Racer. All three cars come with 16-inch wheels. The Tata Altroz Racer has a boot that is 34-litres more in volume over its closest rival, the i20 N Line.

Features Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Suzuki Fronx Infotainment System 10.25-inch, touchscreen 10.25-inch, touchscreen 9.0-inch, touchscreen Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Wireless Wireless Wireless Audio System Harman (eight speakers) Bose (seven speakers) Arkamys (six speakers)

All three cars come with the creature comforts that you can expect, such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with 10.25-inch touchscreens (the Fronx gets a 9.0-incher). The Hyundai i20 N Line and Tata Altroz Racer are both equipped with a sunroof and sporty bits on the exterior. The i20 N Line has red inserts and trim pieces that run along the sides of the car, while the Altroz Racer has a beautifully blacked-out hood which has racing stripes on it. The treatment is followed along and is present on its roof as well. The Fronx is not as sport-oriented as the rest and is best put as a crossover, hence it does not come equipped with all these sporty bits and bobs.