Spec Comparison: MPVs Under Rs 15 lakh

Looking for a six- or seven-seater MPV that starts under Rs 15 lakh? Our choices for this specifications comparison is based on pricing and seating capacity.

1. 2022 Maruti-Suzuki XL6

The updated XL6 is Nexa’s most premium six-seater offering and it was launched on 21 April, 2022. The XL6 now comes with a bolder design, enhanced comfort features, in-built smart connectivity options in addition to a new powertrain.

2. Mahindra Marazzo

The Marazzo is Mahindra’s shark-inspired premium MPV that was launched in 2018. The Marazzo’s most recent update was in 2020 with a BS-VI engine and an eight-seat option. The car also received a four-star rating in the NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest MPVs on sale in India today.

3. Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is an MPV with an SUV-style body and a slew of modern features that was launched in India in February 2022. The Carens is the latest model from the Korean manufacturer and their fourth car in India after the popular Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

4. Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is among the most versatile compact cars on sale and holds the distinction of being the most accessible option here with seven seats and automatic transmission. The Triber got its last facelift in 2021 and it brought a unique combination of immense flexibility, good ride quality, and a frugal engine together with modern connectivity and convenience features.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Coming from the same family as the XL6, the Ertiga is one of India’s best selling, practical and economical MPVs available today. The new 2022 Ertiga comes with a new engine, powertrain and a host of new features. This is also the only car here that currently offers a CNG variant.

Let’s get to the comparison.

Key Specifications

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Mahindra Marazzo

Kia Carens

Renault Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

ENGINE CAPACITY

1,462 cc

1,497 cc

1,493 cc

999 cc

1,462 cc

CYLINDERS

Four

Four

Four

Three

Four

FUEL TYPE

Petrol

Diesel

Petrol

Diesel

Petrol

Petrol

CNG

POWER

103 hp

121 hp

115 hp

72 hp

103 hp

TORQUE

136.8 Nm

300 Nm

250 Nm

96 Nm

136.8 Nm

TRANSMISSION

Five-speed MT Six-speed AT

Six-speed MT

Six-speed MT

Six-speed AT

Seven-speed DCT

Five-speed MT

Five-speed AT

Five-speed MT

Six-speed AT

TOP SPEED*

170 km/h

150 km/h

174 km/h

140 km/h

160-170 km/h

FUEL EFFICIENCY**

20.97 km/l

17.6 km/l

16-21.3 km/l

19 km/l

20.30 km/l

*Claimed **ARAI certified

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and the Renault Triber are only available with petrol engines. The Ertiga is the only car in this comparison with a petrol and CNG combination among its variants while the new XL6 is the only car with a mild-hybrid engine in this comparison.

The Marazzo is only offered with a diesel mill and it is also the only car without an automatic transmission as option. Meanwhile, the Carens gets both petrol and diesel options as well as has the highest top speed and fuel-efficiency. The Kia Carens is also the only car in this comparison to offer a dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Mahindra Marazzo

Kia Carens

Renault Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Length

4,445 mm

4,585 mm

4,540 mm

3,990 mm

4,395 mm

Width

1,775 mm

1,866 mm

1,800 mm

1,739 mm

1,735 mm

Height

1,775 mm

1,774 mm

1,708 mm

1,643 mm

1,690 mm

Wheelbase

2,740 mm

2,760 mm

2,780 mm

2,636 mm

2,740 mm

Front tyre size

195/60 R16

215/60 R17

205/65 R16

165/80 R14

185/65 R15

Rear tyre size

195/60 R16

215/60 R17

205/65 R16

165/80 R14

185/65 R15

Ground Clearance

180 mm

200 mm

195 mm

182 mm

185 mm

Boot Volume*

209/550 litres

190/1055 litres

216/645 litres

84/625 litres

209/550 litres

Fuel Tank Capacity

45 litres

45 litres

45 litres

40 litres

45 litres

Seating Capacity

Six

Seven or eight

Six or seven

Seven

Seven

Middle-row Seating

Captain

Bench/Captain

Bench/Captain

Bench

Bench

*Third-row erect/folded

The Mahindra Marazzo is the longest and widest of the lot, has the biggest wheels, highest ground clearance and largest boot space and only loses out on height to the new XL6 by a millimetre.

The Kia Carens is the second largest car after the Marazzo but has the longest wheelbase in comparison. The Renault Triber on the other hand, despite being the smallest car here, has one of the largest boot volumes with the third row folded.

Features

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Mahindra Marazzo

Kia Carens

Renault Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Infotainment

7.0-inch touchscreen

7.0-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch touchscreen

8.0-inch touchscreen

7.0-inch touchscreen

Ventilated seats

Yes

No

Yes

No

No

Smartphone App

Yes

No

Yes

No

Yes

Sunroof

No

No

Yes

No

No

Wireless charging

No

No

Yes

No

No

Keyless start

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

ABS

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

EBD

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

TPMS

Yes

No

Yes

No

No

 

Kia Carens leads in terms of features with the new XL6 following up. The Mahindra Marazzo loses out on most features and it is safe to say the Marazzo is the most outdated of the lot.

Price

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Mahindra Marazzo

Kia Carens

Renault Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Ex-showroom prices

Rs 11.29-14.55 lakh

Rs 13.17-15.44 lakh

Rs 9.60-17.70 lakh

Rs 5.76-8.32 lakh

Rs 8.35-12.79 lakh

 

The Renault Triber is the most accessible MPV while the Marazzo has the highest starting price. The Kia Carens however, has the most expensive top-end variant in this comparison. Both the new XL6 and the Ertiga sit in an economical price bracket.

From this comparison, we can see that each of these MPVs hold their own in a unique way. The Kia Carens comes out on top in this comparison with its features and performance but has the most expensive top variants. The Renault Triber on the other hand, is the most economical six-seater MPV, but lacks in terms of performance. The Mahindra Marazzo is the biggest, and one of the safest MPVs here and can seat up to eight people comfortably. However, the Marazzo is in dire need of an upgrade in terms of tech and other standard features. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 are probably the most reasonably priced here and the most value for money as they also come with a good deal of features, tech and convenience. Out of the two though, the XL6 is the more premium MPV and has more of an SUV design. Although, both cars could have been equipped with a peppier engine to make them more fun to drive.

What would be your choice from this list?

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Honda City e:HEV Launched

 

