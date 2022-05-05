Spec Comparison: MPVs Under Rs 15 lakh

Looking for a six- or seven-seater MPV that starts under Rs 15 lakh? Our choices for this specifications comparison is based on pricing and seating capacity.

1. 2022 Maruti-Suzuki XL6

The updated XL6 is Nexa’s most premium six-seater offering and it was launched on 21 April, 2022. The XL6 now comes with a bolder design, enhanced comfort features, in-built smart connectivity options in addition to a new powertrain.

2. Mahindra Marazzo

The Marazzo is Mahindra’s shark-inspired premium MPV that was launched in 2018. The Marazzo’s most recent update was in 2020 with a BS-VI engine and an eight-seat option. The car also received a four-star rating in the NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest MPVs on sale in India today.

3. Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is an MPV with an SUV-style body and a slew of modern features that was launched in India in February 2022. The Carens is the latest model from the Korean manufacturer and their fourth car in India after the popular Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

4. Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is among the most versatile compact cars on sale and holds the distinction of being the most accessible option here with seven seats and automatic transmission. The Triber got its last facelift in 2021 and it brought a unique combination of immense flexibility, good ride quality, and a frugal engine together with modern connectivity and convenience features.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Coming from the same family as the XL6, the Ertiga is one of India’s best selling, practical and economical MPVs available today. The new 2022 Ertiga comes with a new engine, powertrain and a host of new features. This is also the only car here that currently offers a CNG variant.

Let’s get to the comparison.

Key Specifications

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mahindra Marazzo Kia Carens Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ENGINE CAPACITY 1,462 cc 1,497 cc 1,493 cc 999 cc 1,462 cc CYLINDERS Four Four Four Three Four FUEL TYPE Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel Petrol Petrol CNG POWER 103 hp 121 hp 115 hp 72 hp 103 hp TORQUE 136.8 Nm 300 Nm 250 Nm 96 Nm 136.8 Nm TRANSMISSION Five-speed MT Six-speed AT Six-speed MT Six-speed MT Six-speed AT Seven-speed DCT Five-speed MT Five-speed AT Five-speed MT Six-speed AT TOP SPEED* 170 km/h 150 km/h 174 km/h 140 km/h 160-170 km/h FUEL EFFICIENCY** 20.97 km/l 17.6 km/l 16-21.3 km/l 19 km/l 20.30 km/l

*Claimed **ARAI certified

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 and the Renault Triber are only available with petrol engines. The Ertiga is the only car in this comparison with a petrol and CNG combination among its variants while the new XL6 is the only car with a mild-hybrid engine in this comparison.

The Marazzo is only offered with a diesel mill and it is also the only car without an automatic transmission as option. Meanwhile, the Carens gets both petrol and diesel options as well as has the highest top speed and fuel-efficiency. The Kia Carens is also the only car in this comparison to offer a dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mahindra Marazzo Kia Carens Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Length 4,445 mm 4,585 mm 4,540 mm 3,990 mm 4,395 mm Width 1,775 mm 1,866 mm 1,800 mm 1,739 mm 1,735 mm Height 1,775 mm 1,774 mm 1,708 mm 1,643 mm 1,690 mm Wheelbase 2,740 mm 2,760 mm 2,780 mm 2,636 mm 2,740 mm Front tyre size 195/60 R16 215/60 R17 205/65 R16 165/80 R14 185/65 R15 Rear tyre size 195/60 R16 215/60 R17 205/65 R16 165/80 R14 185/65 R15 Ground Clearance 180 mm 200 mm 195 mm 182 mm 185 mm Boot Volume* 209/550 litres 190/1055 litres 216/645 litres 84/625 litres 209/550 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres 45 litres 45 litres 40 litres 45 litres Seating Capacity Six Seven or eight Six or seven Seven Seven Middle-row Seating Captain Bench/Captain Bench/Captain Bench Bench

*Third-row erect/folded

The Mahindra Marazzo is the longest and widest of the lot, has the biggest wheels, highest ground clearance and largest boot space and only loses out on height to the new XL6 by a millimetre.

The Kia Carens is the second largest car after the Marazzo but has the longest wheelbase in comparison. The Renault Triber on the other hand, despite being the smallest car here, has one of the largest boot volumes with the third row folded.

Features

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mahindra Marazzo Kia Carens Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Infotainment 7.0-inch touchscreen 7.0-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen 8.0-inch touchscreen 7.0-inch touchscreen Ventilated seats Yes No Yes No No Smartphone App Yes No Yes No Yes Sunroof No No Yes No No Wireless charging No No Yes No No Keyless start Yes No Yes Yes Yes ABS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes EBD Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TPMS Yes No Yes No No

Kia Carens leads in terms of features with the new XL6 following up. The Mahindra Marazzo loses out on most features and it is safe to say the Marazzo is the most outdated of the lot.

Price

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Mahindra Marazzo Kia Carens Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ex-showroom prices Rs 11.29-14.55 lakh Rs 13.17-15.44 lakh Rs 9.60-17.70 lakh Rs 5.76-8.32 lakh Rs 8.35-12.79 lakh

The Renault Triber is the most accessible MPV while the Marazzo has the highest starting price. The Kia Carens however, has the most expensive top-end variant in this comparison. Both the new XL6 and the Ertiga sit in an economical price bracket.

From this comparison, we can see that each of these MPVs hold their own in a unique way. The Kia Carens comes out on top in this comparison with its features and performance but has the most expensive top variants. The Renault Triber on the other hand, is the most economical six-seater MPV, but lacks in terms of performance. The Mahindra Marazzo is the biggest, and one of the safest MPVs here and can seat up to eight people comfortably. However, the Marazzo is in dire need of an upgrade in terms of tech and other standard features. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 are probably the most reasonably priced here and the most value for money as they also come with a good deal of features, tech and convenience. Out of the two though, the XL6 is the more premium MPV and has more of an SUV design. Although, both cars could have been equipped with a peppier engine to make them more fun to drive.

What would be your choice from this list?

Story: Alshin Thomas

