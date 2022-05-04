Honda City e:HEV Launched

The new Honda City e:HEV is India’s most accessible hybrid sedan that comes with a price tag of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City e:HEV is an important car for the manufacturer because it is a mainstream product that comes equipped with hybrid technology. The City e:HEV features Honda’s unique self-charging, two-motor, electric-hybrid system that is connected to a 1.5-litre, Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. Honda claim the City e:HEV will offer the best electric-hybrid performance in the world, and comes with a fuel-efficiency of 26.5 km/l.

With the new City, Honda have also introduced their advanced intelligent safety technology called the ‘Honda Sensing’. This system uses a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents by using a Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), adaptive cruise control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and auto high beam. Additionally, the City e:HEV also gets the Lane Watch system that uses a camera under the left wing mirror to warn of blind spots and also check the lane before performing a lane change or evasive manoeuvre. This is all part of the Japanese manufacturer’s vision of carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050.

The new Honda City e:HEV has a combined power output of 126 hp, and 253 Nm from standstill to 3,000 rpm, propelling it from zero to 100 km/h in 10 seconds, beating the petrol and diesel models. The City e:HEV also features an advanced Electric Servo Brake system with disc brakes on all four wheels. With the Electric Servo Brake, the Electric Regenerative Braking in the New City combines with hydraulic braking to bring the vehicle to a quick stop while self-charging the lithium-ion battery pack.

On the inside, the City e:HEV gets a plush, premium and spacious cabin with two-tone Ivory and Black interior theme. Honda have equipped the City e:HEV with an electric parking brake and auto brake hold that engages parking brake with a single switch, eliminating the need for a brake lever and also to utilize space in the centre console more effectively. The new 17.7-cm, colour TFT meter displays e:HEV power flow meters, Honda Sensing support and various other alerts. The interior boasts of contemporary seats with premium leather upholstery, a 20.3-cm advanced touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a one-touch electric sunroof, LED interior lamps, and soothing ambient lighting.

The new City e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. In order to enhance Connected car experience, Honda Connect now also works with smartwatches in addition to Alexa and Google interfaces. The smartwatch integration is also available for the fifth-generation Honda City petrol and diesel models for existing and new customers.

The City e:HEV is available in a single flagship grade ZX in five exciting colours – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic. In another first for Honda Cars, the new City e:HEV will be manufactured in India at their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

Honda will offer the City e:HEV with a three-year, unlimited-kilometres warranty as standard. Customers can also opt for an extended warranty up to five years and Anytime Warranty up to 10 years from the date of purchase. The warranty available on the lithium-ion battery will be eight years or 1,60,000 km (whichever comes first).

Story: Alshin Thomas

