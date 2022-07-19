2022 Hyundai Tucson bookings open, India launch on 4th August

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson recently made its premiere in India, and the firm has begun accepting reservations for its new flagship SUV in advance of the official pricing announcement on August 4.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson was recently unveiled in India ahead of its introduction on August 4, 2022. The brand-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is now available for pre-order. For a nominal fee of Rs 50,000, one can reserve it online at the business's official website or in person at their nearby Hyundai Signature location, which is present in 125 Indian cities.



Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The all-new Tuscon has been crafted with unique and revolutionary elements that bring together luxury, technology and innovation. Conceptualized as the most iconic SUV of modern times, the all-new Hyundai Tuscon was developed to exude an innovative yet futuristic appeal. Through its elegance and dynamism, this modern premium SUV reflects Hyundai’s Superior quality and brand identity.”



The all-new Hyundai Tuscon he continued, “displays a quintessential manifestation of Hyundai’s futuristic design character and gives our consumer an opulent mobility experience in its new avatar. The brand-new Hyundai TUCSON will serve as the ideal representation of Hyundai’s dedication to India by setting an unrivalled standard in this market. When it debuts, the new Hyundai Tucson will compete with vehicles like the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and others.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson will be a considerable improvement over the third-generation model. It will feature radical styling and Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design language. This high-end SUV will be stuffed to the brim with features. Additionally, it will be the first Hyundai vehicle in India to include level 2 ADAS and Hyundai SmartSense technology (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).



A 2.0-litre naturally aspirated gasoline engine with a 6-speed AT and a maximum output of 156 hp and 192 Nm will power the brand-new Hyundai Tucson. Additionally, it will include a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with an 8-speed AT that produces 186 hp and 416 Nm of peak torque. Along with many drive modes, it will also have an all-wheel-drive system.

Story by Kurt Morris