Hyundai N Vision 74 Showcase Hydrogen Hybrid Sports Concept

Hyundai Introduces the N Vision 74 Sports Car, Powered by Hydrogen. With its DeLorean-inspired look, this hydrogen sports car concept harkens back to the past.

With a daring concept car related to the DeLorean DMC-12, Hyundai has travelled into the future. In the future, Hyundai might be able to manufacture vehicles that can compete with sports car brands, as hinted by the stunning new N Vision 74 concept built for this week’s Busan Motor Show in South Korea.

Hyundai have presented their N Vision 74, the newest member of its fleet of rolling laboratories for scientific research. It exhibits what Hyundai’s engineers are imagining for the future and was inspired by a never produced vehicle. The number 74 is a reference to 1974, the year that renowned designer Giorgetto Giugiaro came up with both the Pony Concept Coupe and the Hyundai Pony, a bolder two-door design that never saw the light of day. The Hyundai Pony was an average four-door liftback that entered production in 1975. The N Vision 74’s aesthetic is a stunning example of the longer, lower, broader school of design, and it’s a modern take on an automobile that never existed.

By introducing this new retro-futuristic form, the corporation is making up for that mistake. It would be most appropriate to refer to it as a high-concept automobile because it is both a design activity and a display of cutting-edge technology that the company’s engineers hope to turn into a production reality. The brand’s first electric performance concept car was the RM20e, and the N Vision 74 and RN22e continue their tradition of introducing these cars from Hyundai’s Rolling Lab department.

“N Vision 74’s future-oriented design reflects the respect and appreciation we have for the dedication and passion that went into the Pony Coupe concept,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center.

The T-shaped battery runs between and behind the seats, while the fuel cell stack is positioned under the hood. The two hydrogen tanks are positioned slightly above the low-mounted twin motors, which are located behind the seats and under the decklid. These tanks can be filled in only five minutes and can carry 4.2 kg of hydrogen. A large air intake is positioned behind each door to cool the motors, batteries, and power electronics. Another intake is put into the nose to supply the fuel-cell stack’s heat exchanger.



The company says that the system has useful uses as well. The N Vision 74 has an estimated range of 600 km thanks to its 800V fast-charging 62.4 kWh battery pack and a hydrogen fuel tank that can be filled in five minutes. Despite having engines that produce 670 hp and 900 Nm of torque, and a claimed top speed of 250 km/h.



Story By Kurt Morris

