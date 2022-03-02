Volkswagen Virtus GT teased ahead of March 8 global launch

The new Volkswagen Virtus, which will replace the old VW Vento, will make its debut on March 8, 2022, and will be available for purchase in India in May of that year.

Volkswagen India have announced that the world premiere of its next global mid-size car will take place on March 8, 2022. This all-new mid-size sedan, which is expected to be called the Volkswagen Virtus, would replace the company’s ageing Vento in India. In its latest official teaser, Volkswagen’s Indian division has offered a peek of the Volkswagen Virtus ahead of its global premiere

The forthcoming Volkswagen Virtus will be the company’s second product under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 initiative. Taigun was VW’s initial product under this concept. Furthermore, the underpinnings and mechanicals of the new Volkswagen Virtus in India will be shared with Skoda Slavia. The Virtus teaser image gives us a good notion of the design components of this car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Volkswagen India (@volkswagen_india)

A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be available in the Virtus sedan. The 1.0-litre engine produces 113 hp and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre engine produces 148 hp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic transmission, and a seven-speed DSG, depending on the engine.



VW Virtus will be built on the made-for-India MQB A0 IN platform, which will compete with cars like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and others. The sedan will share many components with the Skoda Slavia, particularly in the cabin. The Volkswagen Virtus, on the other hand, will have features similar to the VW Taigun SUV: automated climate control, a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Also Read: Volkswagen T-Cross SUV Export Commences from India

Story by Kurt Morris