Volkswagen T-Cross SUV Export Commences from India

Volkswagen T-Cross or Taigun SUV is one of the first vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN platform by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, 1,232 Units Shipped to Mexico.

Volkswagen India has begun exporting the Volkswagen T-Cross from India. The Volkswagen T-Cross is the first car to be exported from India, and it is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. In September of last year, Volkswagen introduced the Taigun, the Indian version of the T-Cross. The T-Cross, also known as the Taigun SUV, is one of the first SUVs manufactured on the MQB-A0-IN platform to be exported from India. The T-Cross SUVs made in India are identical to the Taigun SUVs offered in the country.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “The export of the Volkswagen T-Cross is a momentous event in the Group’s endeavour to engineer cars in India to be driven by the world! Developing India as an export hub for the VW Group globally is an integral part of our India strategy.”

He also added “The Volkswagen T-Cross built for the world on the MQB A0-IN platform exemplifies the excellence we pursue in all aspects of production, from technology and quality to design and performance. With this export milestone, we further strengthen our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India,”



The T-Cross isn’t the first Volkswagen car built in India to be sold to other nations. The business began its export campaign in 2011 with the Vento sedan, which was designed specifically for the South African market. The export market for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has developed since then. The ‘Made in India’ automobiles are currently sold in 61 nations across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the Caribbean.

Until December 2021, the Group has exported a total of 5,45,653 vehicles.

Story by Kurt Morris