Urban Compact MG Comet EV Launched

MG Motor India have launched the Comet EV at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India have unveiled their smart EV, the Comet, today at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). They have also announced that test drives will be available from 27 April.

According to MG, the versatile GSEV-platform-based Comet EV is a pure electric vehicle with a minimalist yet spacious design, that is inherently agile and allows smooth, stress-free commuting within the city. The Comet EV is the second EV in MG Motor India’s portfolio, after the ZS, and comes with futuristic and user-friendly smart technologies.

The MG Comet EV comes powered by a 17.3-kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a claimed range of up to 230 kilometres on a single charge. The battery is IP67-rated, making it highly resistant to water and dust, and ensuring maximum safety in every possible condition. The Comet EV comes loaded with active and passive safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, rear three-point seat belts, rear parking camera sensor, tyre pressure monitor, and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.

The in-built iSmart system comes with 55 plus “Connected Car” features including 100-plus voice commands. It has a floating set-up of two displays, seamlessly connected, with a 10.25-inch main unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Moreover, the entertainment system is equipped with widgets with three fully customizable pages to give customers access to a range of entertainment, and connectivity options. Another unique feature of the MG Comet EV is the smart key, which according to MG, adds to the tech-vibe of the new urban car.

The MG Comet EV has a comfortable and roomy cabin with a 2+2 seater configuration with a 50:50 split second row of seats. The modern-style cabin is combined with smart features and many functions to support this modern urban EV’s occupant comfort and interactive aspects. The Comet EV’s multi-function and uniquely designed steering wheel comes combined with intelligent tech and futuristic iPod-like controls that lend the EV a gadget-like feel. The rotary drive selector operates the transmission and is decorated with a chrome ring and unique pattern. In addition, the centre console is equipped with useful features such as the power window buttons and a 12-volt charging port.

In addition, MG have also introduced two special editions of the Comet EV, the Gamer edition and the LIT edition, tailored to “vibe” with the personalities of the next generation of urban commuters—gaming and tech communities, and fashionistas. The MG Comet EV will be offered with several personalisation options including over 250 decal options, graphics and more, to add to the fun and tech vibe of the car addressing the different facets for Gen Z customers.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch the MG Comet EV in India, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of urban mobility. The Comet EV is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities.

“The Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the 1 million EV sales mark globally. The car seamlessly blends style, technology, and sustainability, offering a versatile and spacious ride with unparalleled safety features. At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected. With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience,” he added.

Story: Alshin Thomas

