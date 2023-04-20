New Generation Lexus RX Launched in India

The all-new Lexus RX has been launched for the Indian market, revolutionizing the luxury SUV segment.



The new Lexus RX 350h Luxury and the RX 500h F-Sport+ are the two variants for the new-generation hybrid SUV, which comes with a number of first-in-segment features to cater to the varied needs of Lexus customers. Since it was presented at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the premium SUV has had an overwhelmingly positive reception from consumers, exceeding expectations in terms of bookings and orders.

With enhanced features that improve the renowned Lexus ride quality and the inclusion of the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as standard equipment, the all-new Lexus RX promises a high-end driving experience. Based on the Tazuna idea, the driver’s seat is created to promote a more profound and intuitive connection between the vehicle and the driver while also creating a comfortable and spacious interior.

The Lexus RX delivers an engaging driving experience thanks to technologies like Direct4 drive force technology in the RX 500h. An HEV system, with the new potent turbo-hybrid driveline combining a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed automatic transmission, two electric motors—64-kW front and 75.9-kW rear—delivers a peak combined 371 hp and 550 Nm, with on-demand four-wheel traction whenever the need arises. The Lexus RX 350h continues with the 2.5-litre, Atkinson-cycle petrol engine and e-motor combination, for a peak 250 hp.

As a company dedicated to a brighter future, Lexus is focused on cars that help society achieve carbon neutrality, such as BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs. The premium SUV is the most competitive SUV in its sector, according to Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, and a recent pricing update has made it more affordable for a larger market.

The Lexus RX 350h Luxury is priced at Rs 95.80 lakh and the RX 500h F-Sport+ is available from Rs 1.18 crore, both ex-showroom. The “Lexus Driving Signature,” which guarantees an engaging driving experience, is another promise made in the series.

The brand has a physical presence in 16 cities with 23 guest touchpoints and recently introduced the Lexus Virtual Dome, a state-of-the-art virtual guest experience center hosted on the Lexus India website.