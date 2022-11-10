Toyota Pull the Plug on Urban Cruiser

Toyota have officially pulled the plug on the Urban Cruiser and the vehicle has been removed from the fleet list on the official website as well.







Urban Cruiser was the entry level sub compact SUV form the company, a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Brezza from the stables of Toyota. While Maruti Suzuki has given the Brezza a cosmetic upgrade along with addition of features, Toyota has decided to discontinue with the project. The company has the Urban Hyryder and that will carry the baton for the sub compact SUV race in the country. Apart from the Hyryder, the company also has Innova Crysta, Hilux and Fortuner that are holding their own in their respective segments. On the other hand, we can expect the company to launch another sub compact SUV in it lineup under the Urban Cruiser badging or a different one.



The Urban Cruiser housed a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed gearbox that made 103 hp and 136 Nm of torque. It was available in three trims –Med, High and Premium. There was a four-speed automatic as well on option with the Urban Cruiser. The car features a keyless entry, push button start, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Andorid Auto and Apple CarPlay and automatic climate control to name a few. In terms of safety, the car came with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.



