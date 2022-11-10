Toyota Kirloskar Motor enters CNG segment

The Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will now be available with a CNG variant in the S and G trims along with a manual transmission powertrain prices start from Rs 8.43 lakh. Equipped with a manual Transmission (MT) powertrain in both the trims, the CNG variant will be in addition to the Self-charging strong hybrid electric as well as the neo drive variants, that are already available in the market.







Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Being a customer centric company, TKM believes in placing customer’s interest at the forefront. Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the markets needs with a clear focus on customers’ aspirations, and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers. With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray in the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought- after offerings, the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With the latest addition, we believe that our customers will get more options in the market to choose from, thereby reiterating our philosophy of ‘Mobility for All’. Apart from the joy of owning a Toyota vehicle, our customers will also benefit from low cost of ownership & complete ‘Peace of Mind’ that Toyota vehicles offer, thus providing ‘Mass happiness to all'”

The CNG variant in the Toyota Glanza features a 1197-cc ‘K-Series Engine’ with a power output of 76 hp and a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg. The new CNG Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also equipped with a 1.5-liter K-series engine and a five-speed manual transmission, delivering a claimed mileage of 26.1 km/kg.

On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder features LED project headlamp, twin LED daytime running lamp, wide trapezoidal lower grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamp. Customers can also opt for a range of 66 accessories designed exclusively for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

