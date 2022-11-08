Honda Cars India Chalks Up 2 Million Units

Honda Cars have sold two million units in the country and the two millionth unit rolled out of the plant in Rajasthan was the Honda City that has been plying the roads for 25 years. The facility in Rajasthan is capable of manufacturing 1.8 lakh units per year and the company currently manufactures Jazz, Amaze and WR-V apart from the different iterations of the Honda City. The plant also manufactures City and Amaze for export markets, both the models are sold across 16 countries internationally.





The company is also planning to introduce a new SUV in 2023 that will lock horns with the likes of Seltos, Creta and Venue to name a few. The SUV will share its platform with Honda City and is expected by the 2023 festive season.



Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the last 25 years. We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners and supplier partners for their confidence in us and making Honda a very loved and trusted brand in the country. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India are equipped to manufacture automobiles and components of global quality standards for supply to both domestic and export markets. We remain committed to providing all our customers with the most advanced, cutting-edge technology products for a premium and worry-free ownership experience, which add value to their daily lives.”