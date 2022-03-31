Toyota Hilux Launched in India from Rs 33.99 lakh

After much anticipation, the Toyota Hilux has been finally launched in India from Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), to the delight of SUV aficionados in the country. The lifestyle utility vehicle is built on the same “IMV” platform as the Fortuner and Innova.

The Toyota Hilux comes with a heavy-duty 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine churning out a mighty 204 hp and a immense 420 Nm of torque in the six-speed manual variants and a whopping 500 Nm in the sole six-speed automatic variant. All models have four-wheel drive as standard. Toyota have also given a diamond-like carbon coating on the piston rings of the Hilux for maximized frictional efficiency. In addition to a variety of remarkable features coupled with a robust engine, the Toyota Hilux also offers exceptional endurance, low maintenance cost, and great practicality for a variety of usage purposes.

The Toyota Hilux’s reputation of being a powerful performer is courtesy of the rigid Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform and a strong powertrain system along with the body-on-frame chassis that the Hilux shares with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

The Toyota Hilux’s Variable Flow Control to the power steering boosts its drivability by making the steering lighter at low speed in city traffic condition and heavier at higher speed when cruising on highways. The steering dynamics of the Hilux adapt intelligently between its eco and power modes. Staying true to its reputation of being a tough outdoor companion, the Hilux features a large flatbed deck that provides enough flexibility to carry anything and everything.

The Hilux sets a new benchmark in off-road capabilities in its segment with an unmatched water wading capacity of 700 mm and the adoption of electronic diff-lock that provide the Hilux with adequate off-roading capability to manoeuvre though the toughest of Indian trails with great fuel efficiency.

Inside, the Toyota Hilux shares some interior trim and components with the Fortuner such as the touchscreen, climate control panel, instrument cluster, steering wheel and even the front seats. The all-black dashboard is well-contrasted with some brushed silver and gloss black accents.

In terms of equipment, the top variant of the Toyota Hilux comes with features such as all-LED headlamps, DRLs and turn indicators, 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electro-chromic inside rear-view mirror, tyre angle monitor, active traction control and automated limited slip differential. In terms of practicality, the cabin gets large cup holders and smart storage spaces all around.

To ensure the safety of both the driver and passengers, the Toyota Hilux comes packed with advanced safety features across its variants such as

Seven SRS Airbags

Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control

Hill Assist ad Downhill Assist Electronic Controls

Automatic Limited Slip Differential

ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist

Trailer Sway Control

Emergency Brake Signal

Cruise Control, Shift Switch Sequential and Shift Lock System

Electrochromic inside rear-view mirror

Reverse Parking Camera with Display in Audio

ISOFIX Child Seat Restraint System

Anti-pinch Driver Side Power Window

As a result of high-levels of in-built safety features, Toyota Hilux was awarded a 5-Star Crash Safety Rating by New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP).

Story: Alshin Thomas

