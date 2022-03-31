MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

The 2022 MG ZS EV looks better, has more features inside, and also has a longer range per charge

Because of increasing options, cheaper pricing, grants, and ever-improving battery technology, the electric car business is rapidly expanding. In the calendar year 2021, MG Motor India EV sales went up by 145 per cent to 2,798 units, reflecting India’s progressive migration to electric vehicles.

In India, the ZS EV continues to pique customers’ curiosity, with MG reporting a steady flow of bookings. Not only for MG, which is steadily garnering good sales figures in India, but also for the electric car sector in the United Kingdom, this might be a watershed moment. It’s the facelift ZS EV, a radically upgraded version of MG’s mid-size electric SUV that comes with certain changes normally associated with an all-new car rather than a mid-cycle update.

Design

With a new and smarter front grille, updated headlights, a fresh rear bumper, and a re-designed colour palette, it doesn’t look all that different. Although the original MG ZS EV’s basic form and design cues have been retained, this upgraded model has a more modern appearance. The faux-grille on the front has been replaced by a single-piece front bumper with sharper LED headlamps. The rear bumper has also been tweaked and the cosmetic alterations are completed with a new set of alloy wheels. The charging plug is located behind the MG logo on the grille on the current model; however, it has been relocated to the left of the MG logo on the facelift model.

Cabin

The cabin is also given a comprehensive shakedown in terms of newer features being included to improve the cabin’s overall feel. As a result, it gets a new interior inspired by the MG Astor as well as a revised instrument cluster. A centre arm-rest for the rear seats, individual cup-holders, a centre head-rest, and rear a-c vents will all be included in the updated ZS EV. Dual-pane panoramic Skyroof, Digital Bluetooth Key, Rear Drive Assist, and other technologies are included in the ZS EV. It also includes a seven-inch digital instrument panel, a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, five USB connections, plus two Type-C charging ports, climate control via auto a-c, and a PM 2.5 filter. Overall, the cabin is well-appointed and feels premium and well put together.



Features



The facelift ZS EV also gets MG’s latest i-SMART connectivity system which now has over 75 connected car capabilities. Inside the app, there’s a new voice recognition technology that lets you manage the sunroof, air-conditioning, music, and navigation with over 100 commands, over 35 of them understanding Hinglish. In-car services from major vendors like Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia, and Shortpedia are also available. MapMyIndia will provide navigation services for the 2022 MG ZS EV. It is reported to provide sat-nav support with its new-age 4D maps and Park+ will allow ZS EV owners to pre-book parking places before arriving at the location.

The Jio application suite will be included in the entertainment package. Customers will be entertained with JioSaavn, an audio streaming platform, and will be able to read or listen to the latest news in English and Hindi through Shortpedia. These apps will come in handy during daily commuting.

Battery and Range

A new 50.3-kWh battery pack powers the 2022 MG ZS EV’s permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 130 kW (177 hp) and 280 Nm. This larger-capacity battery has a number of benefits, including excellent performance and a long range. It is the largest battery in the market, as well as ASIL-D, IP69K Safety certifications, and UL2580 certification, making it more durable in India’s varying weather conditions. It has a range of 461 km on a single charge, which is an improvement on the previous version’s range of 419 km. As for us, on our test route on a full charge we saw an indicated 430 km of range. We would need to drive that car over a longer period of time to really get a sense of the charging cycle and true driving range.

​​

Performance

The new permanent magnet electric motor can produce 177 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque (down from 350 Nm to lower electrical consumption). However, MG claim that it is still enough to drive the 1.6-tonne ZS EV from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed of 175 km/h, up from the initial 150 km/h. There are three driving modes and three KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) recuperation settings to choose from. The most aggressive of the KERS modes allows for one-pedal driving in the city because as soon as one lifts off the accelerator, the motor itself simulates engine braking and harvests power that is fed back into the battery. One may observe this happening in real-time via a small digital info display on the dashboard.

Ride and Handling

It has a gentle set-up and is sufficiently sprung to avoid a harsh ride, but it still takes up bumps. Also, the brakes could be more reassuring. It takes corners well for a crossover SUV but doesn’t like being pushed too much. The battery pack being on the floor helps with the overall handling and keeps the car planted on the road giving you a solid feel .

Safety

In terms of safety, the ZS EV gets five-star Euro NCAP crash test rating plus additional features. This electric SUV comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability control (ESC) for a more comfortable and controlled ride. Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also included in the package.

Verdict

Excite and Exclusive are the two options available. The ZS EV has a starting price of Rs 22.00 lakh (Excite) and goes up to Rs 25.88 lakh for the Exclusive model. The Excite variant of the car will be available from July this year, while the Exclusive variant is currently available. The new MG ZS EV continues to deliver no-nonsense, no-frills electric motoring— but for a little more money you now get a better range than before. It’s a good value EV for people looking for a lot of range and space on a budget. It isn’t for everyone, but it is a reasonably priced electric SUV.

Story by Kurt Morris