Toyota Hilux Bookings Reopen in India

Toyota Hilux bookings are now open. Customers can make their bookings online at toyotabharat.com or also visit their nearest Toyota dealership.





With Toyota’s virtual showroom, customers can now seamlessly get a 360-degree external and internal view, check out all the available variants and colours and experience the key features as well. Globally, Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units in over 180 countries.

The Hilux uses Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform. The same platform (body-on-frame chassis construction) underpins the Fortuner, which holds its status very well in India and across many countries.

Toyota Hilux is aimed to fulfil the needs of customers seeking a lifestyle utility vehicle that is best suited, not only for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains but also for everyday city use. Furthermore, this versatile machine is perfectly suited for multiple purpose usages that can cater to new emerging business customers be it campervan, farming, defence, mining, construction, or rescue van, to name a few.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have begun the bookings for Hilux – an iconic vehicle which has been accepted by generations world over. Our desire is to excite our customers with lifetime experiences to fulfil their aspiring needs by providing greater mobility choices. We are confident that the globally celebrated Hilux will continue to set new standards of unmatched toughness & awesomeness in India market to suit varied lifestyle utility requirements, personal or business.

We at Toyota truly understand that for those who own Hilux, the purpose of life is to do more than normal, to be able to go on adventures, to be able to make memories and to utilise every opportunity and go forth. It is as much function as it is form. It is as much utility as it is an exploration to lead a complete life, full of memories. With our flagship model Hilux, we aim to call on our valued customers to do everything they wish to, to “Live a Fuller Life”.

As a brand that continually evaluates market trends and evolving preferences, we recognize the increasing aspiration for a rugged, sturdy lifestyle utility vehicle and the Hilux ticks all the right boxes. Being a fine example of world-class engineering with unparalleled safety, and best-in-class comfort, Hilux is perfectly channelled to aid seamless mobility in challenging road conditions. We strongly believe that our patrons will carry on the legacy of this vehicle on Indian terrains, for many years to come.”

The Hilux uses a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, that is available in an option of a six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmission. All the variants of Hilux are equipped with 4×4 drive capabilities and features such as drive modes options (Power and Eco), tyre angle monitor and front parking sensors for a smooth drive. The Hilux has a water-wading capability of 700mm which makes it suitable for driving through Indian trails.

The ex-showroom price are as follows:

Grades 4×4 MT Standard 4×4 MT High 4×4 AT High Ex-showroom Price Rs. 33.99 lakh Rs. 35.80 lakh Rs. 36.80 lakh

Story: Sumesh Soman

